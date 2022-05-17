WWE RAW Results: Asuka Beats Becky Lynch after Naomi and Sasha Banks Walk Out

WWE RAW featured a blockbuster match card on Monday night. The show had plenty of drama as Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of Monday Night RAW after being booked in a six-way main event. Differences over creative decisions between WWE women’s tag team champions and WWE officials led the duo to walk out of the show. WWE also released a statement on the matter.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," read WWE statement

Advertisement

RAW also featured a mouth-watering steel cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos. Here are the highlights of all the action from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

This was the only match that was advertised ahead of Monday’s show. Even before the match began, WWE officials had to step in when Cedric Alexander and Omos ambushed Lashley while he was making his entrance.

In the match, Omos had the early advantage as he dropped Bobby Lashley before kicking him into the steel cage wall. Lashley tried to dominate by choking Omos from behind, but Omos fended off the attack. The All Mighty was being effectively thrashed in the match. At the end, Omos picked up Lashley and threw him into the cage which damaged a section of the cage. However, Lashley won via a technicality, when he stepped off the collapsed section of the cage and stepped on the floor.

Mustafa Ali vs Veer

In a lopsided match, Veer Mahan defeated Mustafa Ali via submission with the cervical clutch.

Riddle vs Jimmy Uso

The never-ending feud between The Usos and RK-Bro continued on Monday Night RAW with a blockbuster match between Riddle and Jimmy Uso. Riddle started off strongly and had the early advantage. But Jimmy Uso started to dominate after interference from Jey Uso.

As the match progressed, Riddle again started to impose himself. In the closing stages of the match, Riddle tried for the finisher from the ropes but Jey pushed him off before trying to help Jimmy get the pin. Consequently, the referee ejected Jey from ringside. Riddle then finally picked up the win with an inside cradle.

Advertisement

AJ Styles & Finn Balor vs Los Lotharios

This was a thrilling match which showcased solid tag team wrestling. After an intense back and forth battle, Balor hit Humberto Carrillo with the Coup De Grace and registered a fine victory for his team.

Alexa Bliss vs Sonya Deville

This match did not last very long as Bliss landed her signature DDT to pick up the win via pinfall.

Chad Gable vs Ezekiel

Advertisement

There was nothing to separate the two wrestlers in the match as both Gable and Ezekiel engaged in a brutal back-and-forth struggle. At the end, Gable tried to execute a dive but Ezekiel countered it with a knee strike. Ultimately, Gable executed the moonsault before Ezekiel reversed a pinning combination to pick up the win.

Asuka vs Becky Lynch

In the main event of the night, Becky Lynch took on Asuka for the right to battle Belair. Interestingly, Belair was seated at the ringside. After an entertaining battle, Lynch threw Asuka into Belair before attempting to hit Asuka with an umbrella. Asuka countered her attack by spitting mist into Lynch’s face and hitting a devastating buzzsaw kick to pick up the win.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.