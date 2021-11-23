WWE Raw Results: Austin Theory Gets Title Shot Against Big E After Stealing Vince McMahon's Cleopatra's Egg

The Monday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw episode was the fallout from the Survivor Series pay-per-view event and buildup towards January 1show. One of the most ridiculous and talked about storylines running through Sunday’s PPV event was Cleopatra’s ‘$100 million’ Egg from former WWE star The Rock’s new film ‘Red Notice’. Much like in the film, Cleopatra’s egg was stolen in the show as well during the sports entertainment company’s second grandest event of the year. Later, it was revealed that Austin Theory stole the egg and rather than punishing him, Vince McMahon decided to award him a title shot against Big E in the main event.

>Here are the highlights and results from Raw’s latest episode:

Advertisement

>Dolph Ziggler vs Riddle: In the first fight of the night, Raw Tag Team champion Riddle went against Dolph Ziggler in a singles match. Riddle defeated Ziggler via pinfall after hitting him with the RKO.

>Tamina vs Bianca Belair: Tamina was beaten by Bianca Belair via pinfall. After the fight, Tamina was attacked by Doudrop, in a bid to further intensify the rivalry between the American and Scottish wrestlers.

>Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor: The fight between Rollins and Balor did not take place. However, the two were seen involved in a brawl during Balor’s entrance.

>The Street Profits vs AJ Styles and Omos: The Street Profits lost to AJ Styles and Omos via disqualification after the Profits attacked their opponents with a fire extinguisher.

>Women’s Tag Team Championship | Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs Carmella and Queen Zelina: Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley via pinfall to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

>24/7 Championship | Dana Brooke has become the new 24/7 Champion by defeating title-holder Cedric Alexander via pinfall.

>The Mysterios vs Bobby Lashley: The Mysterios were defeated by Bobby Lashley via submission in a two-on-one match.

>United States Championship | Damian Priest vs Sami Zayn: Damian Priest has once again retained his United States Championship title by defeating Sami Zayn via pinfall.

>WWE Championship | Big E vs Austin Theory: Theory was awarded a chance to become the new Raw champion after it was revealed that he stole Cleopatra’s egg. But the younger was not able to make the opportunity count as he was beaten by Big E via pinfall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.