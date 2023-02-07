WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch Beats Bayley in a Steel Cage Match

The latest edition of WWE RAW primarily focused on the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. The qualifiers took place for both the men’s and women’s segments. Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Carmella and Mia Yim squared up in a Fatal 4-Way clash to determine a berth in the women’s Chamber. The men’s segment, on the other hand, comprised two singles battles. Montez Ford was up against Elias in one clash. Meanwhile, Damian Priest faced Angelo Dawkins in the other encounter.

The latest edition of WWE RAW also featured Brock Lesnar. It was his first appearance since taking part in the Royal Rumble 2023. Bayley and Becky Lynch also took on each other in a steel cage match on Monday. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were seen opening up the show last night. A recap of Judgment Day’s action at Extreme Rules and Edge’s return at the Royal Rumble occurred initially.

Angelo Dawkins vs Damian Priest

Monday night RAW kicked off with a fixture between Angelo Dawkins and Damian Priest. The duo vied for a spot in the men’s Chamber encounter. Dawkins did produce some scintillating moves in the game but Priest seemed well-prepared to face those. Priest eventually came up with a South of Heaven for the pin to claim a win.

Baron Corbin vs Dexter Lumis

The second fight of the night took place between Baron Corbin and Dexter Lumis. Corbin started the game on a sublime note by attacking Lumis brutally. Lumis scripted a strong comeback to emerge victorious. Lumis pulled off a giant side slam to record a victory.

Carmella vs Piper Niven vs Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae

Carmella, Piper Niven, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae fought in the women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Monday. Carmella exhibited a brilliant show to secure a win.

Alpha Academy vs Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Alpha Academy- Otis and Chad Gable, started the game promisingly. Gable came up with a German Supplex to gain an upper hand. It was not long-lasting. Cedric Alexander slammed a Lumber Jack to secure a victory.

Asuka vs Chelsea Green

The fight between Asuka and Chelsea Green proved to be quite dull as both the competitors appeared simply unimpressive. Asuka put Green in submission to claim a win.

Elias vs Montez Ford

The final men’s Chamber qualifying match of the night took place between Elias and Montez Ford. Elias might have had a power advantage but it was not certainly a decisive factor. Ford ultimately pulled off a frog splash to win the contest.

Becky Lynch vs Bayley

The main event of the night featured Bayley and Becky Lynch in a steel cage fight. Lynch’s Man-Handle Slam was enough for her to outclass Bayley.

