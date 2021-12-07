WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Defends Women’s Championship Title, Kevin Owens Battles Big E

The latest episode of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) RAW was hugely impacted by the just concluded WarGames pay-per-view event as Kevin Owens battled Big in a steel cage match. In the women’s field, Becky Lynch was forced to defend her Women’s RAW Championship title against Liv Morgan. The United States champion Damian Priest issued an open challenge while The Miz returned with his famous talk show. Former WWE Hall of Fame Edge was Miz’s special guest for Monday night’s show.

>Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the December 6 episode of WWE Raw:

>Big E vs Kevin Owens (Steel cage non-title match): The show started with Seth Rollins backstage as he talked about the steel cage fight between Big E and Owens, saying that he will enjoy every second of his two rivals destroying each other.

Cut to the steel cage fight, Owens immediately ran for the door after the bell rang. He was cut off by Big E but did not give up his pursuit to leave the cage. The WWE champion, on the other hand, decided to drain Owens’ energy rather than putting his efforts into leaving the cage. He gave Owens a heavy beating before easily leaving the ring without much resistance to record a victory.

>Queen Zelina vs Nikki ASH: In half women’s tag team match, Queen Zelina defeated Nikki ASH via pinfall as a disappointed Rhea Ripley looks at her partner from the ringside.

>AJ Styles and Omos vs The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defeated AJ Styles and Omos via count-out. Following the conclusion of the fight, Styles and Omos were seen having an altercation before Omos walked out leaving his tag team partner in the ring.

>United States Championship | Robert Roode vs Damian Priest: Robert Roode was the first one to answer Damian Priest’s open US Championship challenge. But, we all know he was never going to defeat Priest to become the next US Champion. However, Roode proved to be a worthy opponent as he gave a scare to Priest before losing via pinfall.

>Doudrop vs Bianca Belair: In the second singles women fight of the night, Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop via count-out.

>The Mysterios vs Alpha Academy: In the second RK-Bro-nament match, The Mysterios defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall.

>Finn Balor vs T-Bar: Finn Balor defeated T-Bar via pinfall. However, after the fight, he was assaulted by Austin Theory.

>RAW Women’s Championship | Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan: In the main event of the night, Becky Lynch went up against Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship title match. Lynch retained her title by defeating Morgan via pinfall.

