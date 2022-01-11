WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch Gets a New Challenger, Bobby Lashley to Face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

With the forthcoming Royal Rumble looming large, WWE’s RAW side of things continued the build to the pay-per-view (PPV). WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off RAW in the ring, only to be interrupted by Bobby Lashley and MVP in tow. Both champions challenged each other for the WWE Championship. The main event featured a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship with Bianca Belair, Doudrop and Liv Morgan. RK-Bro defended their RAW tag title against the Alpha Academy, while Seth Rollins vs Big E surprise showdown was another highlight of Monday night.

>Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the January 11 episode of WWE Raw:

Monday night’s episode opened with Lesnar and Heyman kick it off with a video promo and making way to the ring, only to be interrupted by Lashley and MVP before the new WWE Champion could even speak. Both powerhouses had exchanged words that included some jokes from Lesnar and some threats from Lashley. Alexander and Benjamin tried to ambush Lashley, but he took them out easily.

>RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Alpha Academy vs RK-Bro: In the first match of the night, the Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro via pinfall to be crowned as the new RAW Tag Team champions. Otis’ took out Riddle outside the ring to create a distraction which allowed Chad Gable to take a blind tag from Otis and slam Randy Orton to win the title.

>Apollo Crews, Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) vs The Street Profits & Damian Priest: Apollo Crews along with the Dirty Dawgs won this six-man tag match after Ziggler hit the Zig Zag for the win on Dawkins.

>Big E vs Seth Rollins: Both superstars walked took no time to agree for a match, after they traded big strikes, Rollins started to wear Big E down and hit the Stomp for a pinfall victory.

>Omos vs Jobber: Omos finished off his opponent with a two-handed chokeslam to win the contest.

>AJ Styles vs Austin Theory: After some big moves in the ring by both contestants, Grayson Waller attacked Styles and caused a disqualification win for the Phenomenal One.

>Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan: In the women’s side of things, Doudrop stood tall in the end after Becky Lynch attacked Belair who was about to win the match. The attack left Morgan vulnerable whom Doudrop finished off with a Bonzai Drop to win the title shot.

