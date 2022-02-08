WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Gets a Taste of 'Twist of Fate'; Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins Beat RK-Bro

WWE’s efforts to amp-up the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) continued on Monday night’s RAW episode. Apart from coming up short in the scooter race, Riddle faced off with Seth Rollins in one-on-one action. The two wrestlers are among six participants lined up for the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

Speaking of Riddle, the former champion, will also be pulling double duty at the PPV event, as he will be teaming up with RK-Bro partner Randy Orton, the pair will face Alpha Academy in a quiz bowl to end their tri-academy challenge.

Elsewhere on the show, Lita was back on the red brand on Monday night, she challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. Kevin Owens duelled with Austin Theory in a singles fight, whereas Doudrop and Liv Morgan wrestled ahead of their Elimination Chamber fight and much more.

Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the February 7 episode of WWE Raw:

>The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy: While the RK-bro pair bet Alpha Academy in a quiz bowl to earn a rematch for the Raw tag team titles. They were on the losing side in the ensuing tag team fight when Chad Gable applied a seated pinning combination on Angelo Dawkins for a win.

>Championship Contender’s match - >AJ Styles vs Damian Priest: Styles notched a quick win after Priest ended up running into a Phenomenal Forearm for a pinfall victory.

>The MIZ (w/Maryse) vs Dominik Mysterio (w/Rey Mysterio): The match came after the Mysterios were guests on Miz TV, where the host taunted them for beating Dominik last week. Things turned physical and Dominik wasted no time in rolling up The Miz to get the win.

>Bianca Belair vs Nikki A.S.H: Belair defeated Nikki after hitting the K.O.D. for a three count. This was a pairing of two of the five women who will be participating in the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

>Kevin Owens vs Austin Theory: With a spot in the Elimination Chamber on the line, both Owens and Theory pulled off some great spots throughout their fight. In the end, Owens caught him with a Stunner for a pinfall victory.

>Doudrop vs Liv Morgan: In another meeting between women set for the Elimination Chamber, Doudrop defeated Morgan with a Vader bomb for the win.

In the final hour of the show, Lita made her way to the ring talked about how she has wanted a match with Becky Lynch for a long time. The RAW women’s champion made her way to address her Elimination Chamber opponent. Tensions between the two gave way to Lynch putting Lita on the mat before walking away. Moments later she returned to try and hit the Manhandle Slam, but Lita reversed it into a Twist of Fate before hitting a moonsault, forcing Lynch to roll out of the ring.

