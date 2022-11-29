WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Kicks off Raw With a Three-On-One Brawl Against Damage CTRL

WWE Raw featured another action-packed episode on Monday Night. The show had plenty of high-octane action and drama. Becky Lynch kicked off the show and she continued to impress since making her return from injury.

In the opening segment, Lynch singlehandedly fought Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and Bayley. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn consolidated his place in The Bloodline by helping his team win the men’s WarGames match.

Fans also loved the riveting bout between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. Monday’s show also began the long build-up to The Royal Rumble event which will take place in January.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Virginia.

Rhea Ripley vs Mia Yim

Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley faced off in this excellent match which was an engrossing affair. Ripley had Dominik Mysterio at ringside for support. Mia battled both Ripley and Dominik valiantly. But she was soon overpowered which led to AJ Styles charging down to the ring. The match evolved into absolute chaos when the rest of The OC and Judgment Day came to the ring and began to brawl. Styles grabbed a mic and asked for a four-on-four match. Subsequently, a referee came to the ring and facilitated the eight-person tag match.

The entertaining match came to an end when the Nightmare picked up the win for Judgment Day with The Riptide.

Alpha Academy vs Street Profits

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins battled Chad Gable and Otis in this bout. Ford dominated the proceedings when Gable was in the ring. But as soon as Otis was tagged in, Ford found himself on defense. Dawkins turned the tide in favour of his team and took out both members of Alpha Academy at the same time with impressive dives over the top rope. The Street Profits finally scored the win when Ford hit Gable with a devastating frog splash.

The Miz vs Dexter Lumis

This was a high-stakes match for Lumis. A win against The Miz would seal a WWE Raw contract for him. It was telling that The Miz tried to get out of the match by claiming his hand was injured. Lumis started to dominate right off the bat and began punishing The A-Lister. Lumis eventually finished the match when he locked The A-Lister in his trademark submission. Lumis is now officially a member of the coveted Raw roster.

Dakota Kai vs Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae had revenge on her mind when she squared off against Dakota Kai. The bout was quite competitive as both LeRae and Kai fought like their life depended on it. There was little to choose between the two fighters. But the Poison Pixie was able to register an impressive win via a ruthless neckbreaker from the middle turnbuckle.

