WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch Thrashes Asuka in 'No holds Barred' Match

The action from WWE’s Money in the Bank event continued in the Monday night episode of RAW on July 4. The show had plenty of drama and edge-of-the-seat action as Saturday’s flagship event had changed the dynamics of WWE quite a bit. Theory and Liv Morgan not only won their MITB battles, but Morgan also cashed in that night to defeat Ronda Rousey and win the SmackDown women’s championship. Bobby Lashley beat Theory for the US championship before the latter claimed his briefcase. Monday’s RAW episode dealt with the PPV’s aftermath while also kicking off the build-up to WWE’s mega-event SummerSlam.

Here’s all the highlights from the WWE episode of July 4th Monday Night Raw:

Opening Segment: US Champion Bobby Lashley and Mr. Money in the Bank Theory

Lashley debuted on RAW, carrying his new United States Championship belt. As he attempted to speak, the audience began to scream his name, and it appeared that he became quite emotional before discussing Independence Day.

It didn’t take long for Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, to come out and brag about his triumph on Saturday by beating the odds in the big event. He even compared himself with Tom Brady and Michael Jordan. Theory then went on to say that he wants to reclaim his US championship title before winning the Undisputed World Championship at SummerSlam. Theory then attacked Lashley with the briefcase before being thrown out of the ring as the segment came to an end.

Tag Team Match: Judgment Day vs The Mysterios

Rey and Dominik Mysterio took on Finn Balor and Damien Priest in an intense tag team action. Judgment Day assaulted the Mysterios to get an early advantage. Priest and Balor controlled the action and were dominating the entire match.

After some back-and-forth action, the Mysterios gained momentum and initiated a counter-attack. As Balor was about to attack Rey with a chair with Priest distracting the referee, Rey slumped to the ground and pretended to be hit. When the ref noticed this, he called for disqualification and the Mysterios were declared the winners.

Singles Match: AJ Styles vs The Miz

The Miz and AJ Styles feud resumed this week with a singles bout. After their initial exchange on ‘Miz TV’, the two brawled against each other with no title or potential title shot in contention.

Even though Styles had more control over the pace, this was an extremely tense fight. Both wrestlers came close to victory several times and employed nearly every signature move from their arsenals.

Styles was able to achieve a clean victory with the Phenomenal Forearm, but their tale is far from over. Ciampa assaulted Styles from behind as he was soaking in his victory. The Miz delivered the knockout blow with the Skull Crushing Finale on The Phenomenal One.

Tag Team match: Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair vs Carmella and Natalya

Liv Morgan arrived in the arena to celebrate her double delight of MITB win and the SmackDown women’s championship, but she wasn’t alone for long. Natalya emerged and wanted the opening shot. Carmella appeared soon and a fight broke out. Bianca Belair joined in to make the numbers even.

As a result, Adam Pearce pulled a Teddy Long and booked a tag team bout that began during the commercial break. Carmella and Belair started off the proceedings as the opponents exchanged some vicious hits. After a hot tag, Morgan was able to secure the pin for her team after a reasonably long match with plenty of action.

Singles Match: Seth Rollins vs Ezekiel

Ezekiel accidentally poured ketchup all over the doilies Rollins was wearing as a shirt during the Fourth of July party, resulting in a fight. The cause for this match was lame, but the contest itself was rather fantastic. Following some high-octane action, Ezekiel dodged a Supplex and landed a rope-assisted powerbomb. Zeke almost won with a near fall, but Rollins recovered with the stomp and won.

Six-man tag team match: Bobby Lashley and Street Profits vs Theory and Alpha Academy

Theory and Alpha Academy teamed up to face Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team fixture. The heels dominated most of the action, with the babyfaces making brief recoveries before the heels reclaimed control.

When Lashley was eventually tagged in, he cleared the ring before knocking Gable around. A massive brawl erupted, and Gable nearly defeated Lashley with a rollup. Otis took a frog splash from Ford before Lashley grabbed the spear and won the match for his team.

Singles Match: R-Truth vs Gunther

R-Truth arrived in the ring dressed as Uncle Sam and spoke briefly before being attacked by Gunther and Ludwig. Truth wrestled the Intercontinental title while still dressed as a clown. The contest was done in roughly two minutes, with Gunther winning employing a powerbomb. There wasn’t much to this match and seemed like a filler before the main event.

Main Event: Becky Lynch vs Asuka

The main event of Monday Night Raw saw Asuka and Becky Lynch attempting to put an end to their rivalry in a ‘No Holds Barred’ match. When Lynch arrived in the ring, she grabbed a table and put it up as the broadcast went to commercial.

They punished each other with tables, chairs, garbage cans, and whatever else they could find. Asuka was still being beaten at ringside when she retrieved an umbrella from beneath the ring and beat up Becky with it. Lynch’s umbrella protected her from the ferocious Green mist of Lynch. Lynch used a powerful Manhandle Slam to knock Asuka through the table and secured a hard-fought victory.

