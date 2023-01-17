WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley Becomes New Contender For the United States Championship Match

The latest edition of WWE RAW opened up with The Usos and Solo Sikoa coming up to the ring. They were joined by the Solo Sikoa in the opening segment of the edition.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were seen having a chat and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions bragged about the Bloodline and its supremacy. Bobby Lashley, on the other hand, appeared on the show in order to establish himself as the top performer.

Lashley had made his comeback to WWE last week and he also had a promo for the main event. The Monday night WWE RAW also featured a Six-Way main event to adjudge the new No.1 contender to challenge the WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Solo Sikoa vs Mustafa Ali

The first match took place between Solo Sikoa and Mustafa Ali. Sikoa not only managed to defeat Ali but he also had to deal with some other external forces. Kevin Owens and The Usos were present at the ringside and they kept on impacting the game.

Ali succeeded in taking advantage of the distraction and he hit Sikoa with tornado DDT. Sikoa somehow managed to survive and the former NXT North American Champion came up with a Samoan Spike to register a victory.

The Street Profits vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

The match between The Street Profits and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin turned out to be an exciting and action-packed affair as both the sides displayed a top-notch show.

But Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford somehow seemed a bit more confident. Their relentless attack finally paid off as Street Profits clinched a win by pinfall.

Elias vs Omos

The bout between Elias and Omos might have been a little too short but it still managed to enthral the spectators. Omos delivered a venomous chokeslam for the pin to win.

The Judgment Day vs Alpha Academy

The Judgement Day- Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, secured a win on Monday against the Alpha Academy- Chad Gable and Otis. Dominik earned the crucial move of the game after he covered Gable for the pin to win.

Iyo Sky vs Mia Yim

Mia Yim won the game against Iyo Sky but the former Impact Knockouts Champion would have wanted to win in a more convincing manner.

Candice LeRae had interfered to hit Sky and Yim made no mistake in making full use of the situation. Yim produced an East Defeat for the pin to win.

Bronson Reed vs Akira Tozawa

The encounter Bronson Reed and Akira Tozawa proved to be a pretty one-sided affair. Reed did not face much trouble as he pulled off a Tsunami Splash to record a victory.

No.1 Contender Elimination Six-Way

The final event of the night featured Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Finn Balor. The six participants took part in an enticing Elimination match. Lashley ultimately earned a win to become the new prime contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

