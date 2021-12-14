WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley Books His Ticket for Day 1 Title Clash, Becky Lynch Grants Liv Morgan a Rematch

With Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) still a few weeks away, WWE is doing everything they can to load up as there is a lot of room left. Unhappy for being left out of the title picture, Bobby Lashley vented that frustration with a violent attack on Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. On Monday night, he was made to beat all three men in one-on-one matches to officially gain entry into the Day 1 title match.

Lashley now joins Rollins and Owens for a four-way fight as all three former world champions will try to snatch the title from Big E. In other highlights, Otis and Riddle exchanged dueled to keep their rivalry alive, while, Bianca Belair clashed with Doudrop in the women’s segment. Miz and Edge brawled during the former’s TV segment, but Maryse was furious at Miz for putting her at risk.

>Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the December 13 episode of WWE Raw:

>Bobby Lashley Day 1 title shot: After Lashley’s bragging session about being left out of the title match at Day1, there was a vicious attack on all three former world champions. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins came out next to push the idea back before Big E joined them stating he’s beaten Lashley multiple times. This brought WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville who then announced that Lashley could enter into the match if he could beat Big E, Owens and Rollins in Fatal four-way singles matches. Lashley first defeated Kevin Owens via submission, then speared Seth Rollins for a pinfall victory. And with some help from the MVP he hit a spear for the pin to win and get the spot at WWE Day 1.

>Otis vs Riddle: While Otis quickly grabbed a win with a front slam. After the fight, Randy Orton tried to hit Otis with an RKO, but Otis avoided it and hit back with a back elbow to put Orton down.

>Bianca Belair vs Doudrop: The women fighters last week’s bout ended in a count out decision. Belair took Doudrop down with a 450 splash for the win in this week’s edition.

>The Dirty Dawgs vs Damian Priest and Finn Balor: The former universal champion pinned Ziggler with a running dropkick but Austin Theory’s distraction helped Ziggler hit Balor with a Zig Zag for the win.

>Queen Zelina vs Rhea Ripley: With Carmella and Nikki A.S.H. providing a distraction, Zelina rolled up Ripley with a crucifix for the win.

