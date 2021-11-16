WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley Defeats Rey Mysterio, Big E Sends Message to Roman Reigns

With less than one week to go for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Survivor Series, the latest edition of WWE Raw was held in Indianapolis on Monday night. Not much happened during Monday’s show with a rare exception of WWE champion Big E, who delivered a strong message to Universal champion Roman Reigns ahead of his fight with Tribal Chief.

Big E was also on the losing side during his impromptu Tag Team match with The Usos and Seth Rollins. Big E teamed up with Riddle and Randy Orton but the trio was not able to overpower The Usos and Rollins. After his defeat, Big E, however, did claim that he is going to inflict serious pain on Reigns during their fight at Survivor Series.

>Here are all the highlights, recaps and results from the November 15 episode of Raw:

>Big E & RK-Bro vs The Usos and Seth Rollins: The Monday night’s show started with Big E delivering a message to Reigns before chasing Kevin Owens with the hope to force him into an unscheduled fight. Big E was not successful in his effort as he was attacked by the Usos. He later teamed up with RK-Bro to face the Bloodline and Rollins and was beaten via pinfall.

>Tamina vs Bianca Belair: In the second fight of the night, Bianca Belair went against Tamina and defeated her via pinfall. After the fight, K.O.D. Doudrop addressed the crowd and confirmed that there is still a target on Belair’s back.

>Alpha Academy vs The Street Profits: Alpha Academy was beaten by The Street Profits via pinfall.

>Nikki A.S.H. vs Zelina Vega: Nikki A.S.H. was defeated by Zelina Vega via pinfall.

>Carmella vs Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley and Carmella were involved in an entertaining fight on Monday night. In the end, Carmella lost to Ripley via pinfall after getting hit by a Riptide.

>Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens: In the most engaging battle of the night, a good guy turned bad Owens defeated Balor via pinfall.

>Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs Omos and AJ Styles: In the men’s tag team match, the duo of Omos and AJ Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode via pinfall.

>Rey Mysterio vs Bobby Lashley: The main event on Monday night was a battle for revenge as Rey Mysterio walked inside the ring against Bobby Lashley to defend his son Dominik’s honour. Mysterio failed in his mission as Lashley defeated him via submission.

