WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley Loses Out Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar Assault

WWE aired an action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW on October 10. The episode marked D-Generation X’s 25th-anniversary special, thus the veterans Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac were all present to celebrate the milestone. Talking about celebrations, WWE threw a party for Miz who turned 42 on Saturday.

The match card had a couple of enthralling fights as Austin Theory faced off against his old mentor, Johnny Gargano. Bobby Lashley also maintained his position as the most active champion on the roster by defending his US championship against Seth “Freaky" Rollins. The Beast returned to WWE to get done with some unfinished business.

Catch all this and more in the complete highlights from Monday Night RAW:

Advertisement

DX Opened the show, Bloodline interrupted by Matt Riddle

The episode began with DX having some fun backstage with Triple H being the promotion’s new boss instead of the rebel he once was. This was the epitome of immature humour, yet they pulled it off rather well.

Inside the arena, The Bloodline made their way to the ring. The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns were all present for the Premiere. Matt Riddle then interrupted The Bloodline while the Tribal Chief discussed specific difficulties. He defied Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns by accepting the challenge to face Sami Zayn.

Singles Match: Johnny Gargano takes on Austin Theory

Gargano and Theory finally took their father-son relationship-turned-feud into the ring in the opening bout of the night.

Right from the first bell, neither man hesitated to attack. Theory immediately snatched Gargano onto his shoulders, but Johnny Wrestling escaped and feigned a superkick to knock him down. They began fighting like fierce foes from that point forth.

Theory exploited his power advantage to dictate the more physical exchanges, but Gargano’s seasoned expertise and quickness kept the fight mostly level. Gargano secured the victory with his famous slingshot DDT and pinned Theory.

Advertisement

Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs Chad Gable

Chad Gable faced veteran Rey Mysterio on Monday night RAW. They began with a terrific routine to demonstrate their speed and technical abilities. Gabe appeared to be one step ahead of Mysterio at first, but The Master of the 619 wouldn’t allow him to have the upper hand for long.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley then appeared to distract Rey. Dom, Ripley, and Otis watched outside the ring while Gable and Rey continued to wrestle. Rey won by landing a pin on Gable, but the action was far from over.

Advertisement

Despite the fact that The Master of the 619 went on the offensive against new Judgment Day members Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, he denied his son’s demands to hit him. Dominik ambushed The Legendary Luchador from behind and completed the 619 on his own father as he turned his back to depart.

OC marks WWE Return, Bayley battles Candice LeRae

AJ Styles came out during the Judgment Day promo and declared Balor was correct all along. He and Balor hugged, but AJ quickly clarified that he wasn’t referring to them as friends. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows descended and joined Styles.

Advertisement

While the other six guys brawled, Ripley departed the ring. Gallows and Priest teamed up, Anderson pursued Dom, and Styles faced Balor. While Styles and his friends drove the rest of the gang away, the Nightmare seized Dom and ran through the throng.

Meanwhile, Candice LeRae got a swift pin on Bayley in their one-on-one encounter.

Dexter Lumis gatecrashes The Miz’s Birthday

The Miz’s birthday party was up next. The ring was dressed out with decorations and featured a gift table. Maryse had given The Miz a bat as a present before they came out, so he took it to the ring. Dexter Lumis ruined The Miz’s Birthday Bash, sending The A-Lister running into the hills and leaving Maryse cake-covered.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins: Surprise Assault on US Champion

Brock Lesnar unexpectedly reappeared moments before the rematch of the United States Championship between Bobby Lashley and his challenger Seth “Freakin" Rollins!

Surrounded by WWE officials and medical professionals, the visibly wounded Lashley insisted on continuing with the upcoming title bout despite The Visionary’s personal insults. Despite valiantly defending Rollins, Lashley eventually succumbs to his opponent’s continuous onslaught as Rollins hits a thunderous Stomp to capture the U.S. Title.

Singles match: Matt Riddle vs Sami Zayn

Matt Riddle faced Sami Zayn one-on-one two nights after forcing Seth “Freakin" Rollins to tap out inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules. During the match, Jey Uso stopped his brother Jimmy Uso from doing the same. After some more antics with The Usos, Riddle landed the RKO to win.

Main Event: DX Reunion

The evening concluded with DX’s massive 25th-anniversary reunion. Triple H, HBK, Road Dogg, and X-Pac were all in attendance. Each man was given the opportunity to speak. They joked about their age, but they still had the crowd in the palm of their hands. To cap off the season premiere of Raw, they toasted 25 years of DX.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here