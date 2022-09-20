WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley Shuts Seth Rollins; Bayley-Bliss Collide in Extreme Rules Match

WWE RAW this week witnessed United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Seth “Freaking" Rollins while Austin Theory clashed against Kevin Owens. Elsewhere, the Brawling Brutes took on the Street Profits and later the Judgment Day locked horns against Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio.

Here are all the highlights and results from the high-octane WWE episode of Monday Night RAW:

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Seth “Freaking" Rollins

Rollins made his entrance for his US championship fight against Lashley as soon as the event began. WWE gave them plenty of time, as the entrances and formal introductions took little over five minutes.

While The All Might had the upper hand in terms of power, his faster opponent kept the champ on his toes for most of the match. However, the former MMA fighter continued to find methods to neutralize some of Rollins’ most powerful moves.

Both fighters went hard on each other till the closing moments of the match. It required interference from Matt Riddle who distracted Rollins and helped Lashley to drill his challenger with a vicious Spear to secure the win and defend his title.

1v1 Match: Kevin Owens vs Austin Theory

Theory assaulted Owens as soon as he stepped into the apron, but it just appeared to motivate KO to tear down his youthful competitor.

The youngest Mr Money in the Bank did not give up easily and swiftly regained the upper hand. As the broadcast went to commercial, The Prize Fighter found himself on the defensive once more.

While Theory was taunting Owens, his erstwhile friend Johnny Gargano stunned Mr Money in the Bank by stealing his suitcase. Owens took advantage of the ensuing melee and nailed Theory with the Pop-up Powerbomb to secure the victory.

Tag Team Match: Street Profits vs The Brawling Brutes

Ridge Holland and Butch made an appearance to promote their ambitions to capture the tag championships, but they were cut off by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Some insults were hurled, and a challenge was issued, resulting in an impromptu match.

Butch demonstrated his animalistic nature once more, kicking out a pin by biting Angelo Dawkins’ ear.

The Profits put up a good fight, but the Brutes dug deep and won with a buzzsaw kick and powerslam combo. The Brutes will now go into their title match on Friday with a massive win under their belt.

Tag Team Match: Judgment Day vs Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle

Finn Balor and Damien Priest were set up for an intense match against the duo of Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle. Balor and Priest had the numerical and mental advantage with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio routing for them at ringside.

During the encounter, Priest assaulted The Original Bro’s back with a devastating Chokeslam on the ring apron. Rhea Ripley then took matters into her own hands, dropping The Original Bro with a back suplex on the outside.

Similarly to how Riddle had interfered in Rollins’ bout earlier in the evening, The Visionary did the same to Rollins, removing Riddle from the contest.

Dominik dropped down on his knees when Rey Mysterio grabbed a steel chair to keep Rollins at bay, presenting his face for his father to attack. Although Rey declined, the uproar was enough for Bálor to win the match with a Coup de Grace.

Main Event, Extreme Rules Match: Alexa Bliss vs Bayley

Bayley and Alexa Bliss squared up in the ring for the first time in over two years. With a long history between them, the two were violent right from the start.

The Goddess displayed a more savage side than we’ve seen since her return, thanks to Bayley’s stinging remarks earlier in the evening reaching Bliss.

Bliss also showed tenacity despite injuring her knee outside the ring. The Role Model was persistent in her assault on Bliss’ knee, and she believed she had won the match with the Bayley to Belly, but The Goddess kicked out. With her deadly Rose Plant move, Bayley defeated probably her most formidable foe and closed the show in the most dominant manner.

