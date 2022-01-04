WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley Wins Fatal-4 Way Match, Will Face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The first episode of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw of 2022 started with how Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in the main event of Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV). He defeated Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former champion Big E in a Fatal 5-Way Championship match. He took less than 10 minutes to be crowned once more as the new champion. The new champion began his title reign with a speech on Monday night and asked the crowd to acknowledge him. Paul Heyman also made an appearance and indicated he’s back with the new champ.

Following Lesnar’s shocking WWE Championship win on Saturday night, Big E, Owens, Lashley and Seth Rollins fought in a Fatal 4-way main event to determine who would get the next title shot against Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Omos took on AJ Styles in a singles match, while Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a rematch. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley teamed up to take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.

>Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the January 3 episode of WWE Raw:

>Brock Lesnar opened the Raw as he rejoined forces with Paul Heyman. In his segment, both Lesnar and Heyman took digs at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

>Alpha Academy vs RK-Bro: These two teams work and fight well together and the show started with a tag match which the Alpha Academy won after Otis countered and dropped Riddle with a big slam for the win.

>Reggie and Dana Brooke vs Tamina and Akira Tozawa: The match ended in the most anticlimactic way possible when Reggie hit a senton on Tozawa for the pin to win.

>WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match - Queen Zelina and Carmella vs Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH: Despite the size difference, Zelina took control and knocked Ripley off the apron before she rolled Nikki up for a pinfall victory.

>The Street Profits vs Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez: The tag team match was shorter than it should have been. But Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were able to win the fight when Ford hit Apollo Crews with a frog splash.

>United States Championship – Damian Priest (C) vs Dolph Ziggler: The rematch for the U.S. Title gave no advantage to defending champion, but this time count outs and DQs would not prevent Priest from losing the belt. In the end, retained the title via pinfall after hitting Reckoning.

Edge and Beth Phoenix challenged The Miz and Maryse to a match at Royal Rumble. Despite Maryse’s protests, Miz accepted the match.

>Omos vs AJ Styles: After their tag team dissolved recently, the giant picked Styles and hit a two-handed chokeslam for a pinfall victory.

>Bobby Lashley vs Big E vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens: The aftermath of Lesnar’s new elevation left the four contenders to earn a shot at the WWE championship. The fight went from the ring to ringside and eventually throughout the venue. In the end, Lashley hit all three wrestlers with Spears to get the pin and the title shot.

