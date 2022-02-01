WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar To Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey Celebrates Royal Rumble Win

The Royal Rumble fallout edition of Monday Night Raw kicked off with an imperial segment between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Aired live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the post-Royal Rumble episode was the first official Raw on The Road to WrestleMania 38, scheduled to take place on April 3 in Texas. The All-Mighty WWE Champion, who won over The Beast on Saturday, reached WWE alongside his manager, MVP, to celebrate his second reign as WWE champion.

Lesnar, who won the men’s Rumble match, chose his opponent for WrestleMania. He will face Roman Reigns at the mega event while he will also fight for the WWE Championship match inside Elimination Chamber.

Advertisement

The night featured a rampage of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, and ended with Ronda Rousey’s segment, who made a comeback to Royal Rumble this year. She won big and arrived at WWE to celebrate her victory. While Becky Lynch will face Lita at Elimination Chamber for WWE Raw Women’s Championship match.

Here’s all the results and highlights from Monday’s episode of WWE Raw:

>AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio

This was the first ring encounter for AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio competed in a singles match in over two years. Two of the best high-flyers put up a good, clean match. Styles held Rey down in a rear chinlock, and in reply the latter hit a DDT. Rey hit the 619 but was nailed by Styles with a Pele Kick. Styles played to the crowd a bit and even shook Rey’s hand before the bell. He earned the final spot in the Elimination Chamber, and will challenge Lashley on February 19.

Result: AJ Styles def Rey Mysterio

Advertisement

>Otis vs. Riddle

Riddle was prevented by Otis from winning a scooter race against Chad Gable, so they ended up having a match. Riddle tried to build some momentum and hit a few strikes but Otis stopped him every time. Otis is a great wrestler, who hits hard and impresses as not many guys his size move as well as he does. Riddle made Otis look like a beast but The Bro ended up earning a spot in the Chamber.

Result: Riddle def Otis

Advertisement

>Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler almost clinched a win within seconds, but Angelo Dawkins remained in control to keep the big man down. A quick match with good energy let Dawkins be the star for once, since he is largely overshadowed as Ford’s partner. Ziggler managed to make the 31-year-old look good by putting him over.

Result: Angelo Dawkins def Dolph Ziggler

>Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Kevin Owens and Austin Theory traded big moves back and forth for one of the remaining four spots inside the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Theory cornered Owens for a spree of body shots, but thanks to the latter’s veteran experience, he instantly managed to regain the upper hand. A fun performance with a lot of chemistry that let both Superstars flaunt their complete sets of skills.

Advertisement

Result: Austin Theory won

>The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

Advertisement

In a somewhat random but short matchup, The Miz battled Dominik Mysterio in the second match of the night. The Miz got into an argument with Rey to avoid the 619, eventually getting Rey removed from ringside. The Miz proved all why he is a great heel, who does what needs to be done to make his opponents look like the hero. What appeared to be a not-so-random bout could start a feud between The Miz and the Mysterios.

Result: The Miz def Dominik Mysterio

>Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley

The two former partners stepped into the ring to settle their differences. Ripley powered Nikki up for a vertical suplex and in return was suckered into a trap by Cross who beat her opponent down mercilessly. Demi hit the Riptide for the win after she countered a suplex. The women’s tag team champions put up a decent match, largely disappointing for an anticipated feud impact. They have gone to extremes in much better performances but held back in this one.

Result: Rhea Ripley def Nikki A.S.H

>Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE hit Belair, so the latter chased her around the ring. Carmella stomped her to the mat after she caught Belair getting back in the ring. The EST recovered and knocked her down for the pin. They two had average in-ring chemistry, making a few exchanges seem a little awkward.

Result: Bianca Belair def Carmella

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.