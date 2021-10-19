WWE RAW Results: Charlotte Flair Defending Title after Bianca Belair Hits Her with a Chair

WWE used Monday night’s RAW edition to hype Charlotte Flair defending her championship status against Bianca Belair in her last night on the red brand before moving to Smackdown. Meanwhile, the draft changes go into effect with Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, a day after the Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event in Saudi Arabia. Belair, who was drafted to the red brand, is one of two women challenging Becky Lynch for the SmackDown women’s title at Crown Jewel, giving her the opportunity to win two belts in a span of four-days.

Also featured on Monday night was WWE champ Big E teaming up with Drew McIntyre for the third straight week, they faced Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Notably, McIntyre will challenge Big E for the title at Crown Jewel ppv. In one of the show’s highlights, Bobby Lashley and Goldberg participated in a remote interview. Goldberg once again vowed to kill Lashley, which Lashley rubbished and finished by issuing a warning of his own.

>Here are the highlights from Monday night’s Raw episode:

>Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair (C): Both women superstars exchanged words before putting on a solid match. In the end, Flair used a steel chair to draw the disqualification but retained her title. However, Belair stood tall in the ring and danced around as Flair was left seething at ringside.

>King of the Ring Semi-finals Match -Jinder Mahal vs Xavier Woods: Despite interference from Jinder Mahal’s partners Veer and Shanky, the Modern Day Maharaja lost the fight after Woods used a rope-walk elbow drop for the pin to win and advance. Woods will now clash with Finn Balor for the King of the Ring title at Crown Jewel.

>Austin Theory vs Jeff Hardy: Hardy dropped Theory over the top rope to send him back to the mat, but Theory pulled the ropes before hitting his own finisher for a pinfall victory.

>Drew McIntyre and Big E vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (The Dirty Dawgs): After getting hit by a double team flying Famouser by The Dirty Dawgs, Big E hit his finisher on Roode to pick up the win.

>Other match-ups from Monday night:

>Mansoor vs Cedric Alexander: Starting out strong, Mansoor countered his opponent’s big move and hit a neckbreaker on the ropes before getting a pinfall victory.

>RK-Bro vs The Street Profits: RK-Bro won the non-title match via disqualification after interference by AJ Styles and Omos.

>Queen’s Crown semifinals – Doudrop vs Shayna Baszler: Doudrop looked like she was about to fade out but managed to counter the Kirifuda Clutch and turn into a pin for the win.

>Finn Balor vs Mace: Mace hit a big slam and got a near fall before Balor landed a Coup de Grace for a pinfall victory.

