WWE RAW Results: Damage CTRL Rules RAW Ahead of Extreme Rules

WWE RAW episode dished out another visual treat for their fans with an action-packed episode on October 3. With just five days to go for WWE Extreme Rules, Damage CTRL dominated the Monday night episode of RAW with victories over Candice LeRae and Alexa Bliss.

In addition, Seth “Freakin" Rollins and Matt Riddle got personal while former UFC Heavyweight Champion and special guest referee Daniel Cormier oversaw, among other things.

Catch all this and more in this recap of the WWE RAW episode from Monday:

Opening Segment: Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles vs Judgement Day

Judgment Day opened the night with some harsh words for Edge as he prepares for Finn Bálor’s “I Quit" Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Rhea Ripley pushed Dominik Mysterio to drop some tough comments on his father as they turned gears to mock Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. Soon after, The Phenomenal One and The Legendary Luchador appeared and smashed their foul-mouthed opponents, Bálor and Priest as we cut for a commercial break.

When the contest resumed, Judgment Day had been in command for quite some time. Later, Dom provoked his father to hit him but Rey was reluctant to do so. Ripley took advantage and smashed Rey with a clothesline. This all occurred while the ref was distracted, allowing Balor to finish Styles with a Coup de Grace for the victory.

Singles Match: Bobby Lashley vs Mustafa Ali; Rollins launches assault

Despite his brave attempt to approach US Champion Bobby Lashley backstage, Mustafa Ali made the mistake of insulting the furious titleholder during their bout. As a result, he was subjected to The All Mighty’s savage assault outside the ring.

This was followed by an earth-shattering Spear into the Hurt Lock. Although Ali refused to submit, he eventually passed out and the match ended. Seth Rollins sprang out of nowhere to unleash a Stomp on the belt as Lashley attempted to help Ali back to his feet.

Seth Rollins and Riddle Face-off

Before The Bro came out, Rollins introduced unknown fans to the Fight Pit with a brief video package. Riddle stated unequivocally that he intended to murder The Visionary on Sunday. Rollins made fun of Riddle’s children, so Riddle made some comments about Becky Lynch being more successful. Daniel Cormier appeared in a video to announce that he will be the official for the Extreme Rules Fight Pit.

Singles Match: Candice Lerae vs Dakota Kai

Candice LeRae appeared on her alone for a bout against Dakota Kai, who was backed up by Bayley and Iyo Sky. This contest was more competitive than previous matches on the show.

Kai and LeRae each had opportunities to score, but having Bayley and Sky at ringside gave the women’s tag champ an unfair edge. Kai was able to take the victory thanks to some assistance from Bayley. While this battle was enjoyable, it fell well short of what we know both women are capable of in the ring.

Singles Match: Otis vs Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman smashes Chad Gable

When Otis faced Gargano, Chad Gable was at ringside and Austin Theory was on commentary. Johnny Wrestling utilized his speed to evade the huge man at first, but Otis smashed him into the corner and knocked him out quickly.

Theory struck Gargano with the briefcase while the ref was distracted, allowing Otis to perform a massive slam for the pin and the victory. Before he could get his hands on Gable, Braun Strowman raced down and knocked down Otis on his way to the ring as the show broke into the break.

When we returned from the break, Strowman vs. Gable was already underway. During the intermission, Otis was shown pushing Strowman over the announce table in yet another instance of interference.

Gable put up a surprising amount of offense against the Monster among men and even seemed like he had a shot to win at one point before being knocked out by a massive boot from Strowman. He got the pin with a powerbomb on the former Olympian.

Singles Match: Angelo Dawkins vs Solo Sikoa

Following a massive backstage brawl earlier in the evening, Angelo Dawkins took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match. The Usos and Sami Zayn were by Sikoa’s side, but Montez Ford couldn’t help Dawkins much since his foot was in a medical boot.

When Sikoa gained control of the tempo, he slowed the match down and target specific body regions. Ford stood at ringside, watching as his teammate fought to battle through the pain. However, Sikoa won after some ringside mayhem with Zayn and The Usos.

Main Event: Alexa Bliss vs Iyo Sky

Following Damage CTRL’s ambush earlier in the evening that wounded Asuka, Bayley seemed to interfere in Alexa Bliss’ main event match against IYO SKY.

Despite the fact that this drew Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to her aid, SKY and The Role Model launched a two-on-one onslaught on the titleholder.

Sky returned to the ring after flinging Bliss onto the steel stairs and defeated her with the Over the Moonsault. Damage CTRL then unleashed a ferocious post-match ladder attack on the war-torn Bliss, Belair, and even the newly emerged and damaged Empress of Tomorrow.

Bayley made a strong statement ahead of her Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match at WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday.

