WWE RAW Results: Edge Marks Glorious Homecoming, Crushes Damien Priest

The Monday Night RAW episode on August 22 unfolded in Toronto which meant that it was a happy homecoming for the Spear-King Edge after a long while. The WWE stalwart faced his former associate, Damian Priest in the quest for supremacy. Talking of Canadians, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made an astonishing appearance on the show, but WWE did not reveal why exactly she was there. Elsewhere in the night, the excruciating semi-final round of the women’s tag title tournament saw Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky brawling against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Advertisement

Let’s jump right into all the results and highlights from the action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW:

Opening Segment: Trist Stratus Returns to WWE

The Canadian fans were delighted to see their countrywoman and WWE Hall of Famer Trist Stratus make a surprising comeback to WWE. Stratus spoke extensively about how the ring will always be her home and said that she was happy to return home.

Women’s tag title tournament: Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai

Bayley and her allies walked in during Stratus segment and complimented her before asking what she was doing in the WWE first place. This prompted Bianca Belair to come out in support of one of her idols. Asuka and Alexa Bliss joined the party and the opening segment transformed into a tag team match.

Asuka initially took control of Kai, and the New Zealander appeared hesitant to engage with her after their initial lockup. After a brief break, Asuka and Sky made their first contact, but they were not in the ring together for long. Sky and Kai were able to secure the win after a hard and competitive match to advance to the tournament finals.

1v1 Match: Dolph Ziggler vs Finn Balor

Advertisement

In the second match of the night, Dolph Ziggler faced Finn Balor, but before they got to the ring, they had a backstage tussle. They locked up and began a fast-paced encounter immediately. The first couple of minutes felt fairly even, but Balor took control after grabbing the Showoff by the legs and hauling him with hard right hands.

After a pretty long affair, the Irish megastar missed the Coup de Grace and nearly succumbed to a Zig Zag, but he kicked out at the last second. Balor was able to hit the Coup de Grace for the pin thanks to a cheap shot from Rhea Ripley.

1v1 Match: Chad Gable vs Kevin Owens

Advertisement

Chad Gable and Otis appeared to announce that Alpha Academy was accepting new students. Gable issued an open challenge, which was eventually answered by Toronto’s local boy Kevin Owens. The Prize Fighter dominated the former Olympian at first, but Gable was able to regain control for a short time. Instead of the Stunner, KO dispatched Gable with a Pop-up Powerbomb to secure a win.

RAW Talk, 1v1 Match: Bayley vs Aliyah

Aliyah received a positive reaction from her hometown fans in Toronto and was Bayley’s first opponent since she returned at SummerSlam. While Aliyah had some early dominance, Bayley eventually took control and began to control her less-experienced opponent. Bayley won after connecting a DDT and celebrated with Kai and Sky after she got the pinfall victory.

Advertisement

Tag Team Match: The Miz and Ciampa vs Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles

This week, AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley teamed up to face The Miz and Ciampa. The Phenomenal One took control early on against the former NXT champion with a dropkick. The match was utter chaos and the tide of the match could not be predicted till the last moment. However, Dexter Lumis interfered by dragging The Miz away from the ring, which called off the match.

Advertisement

Return of Johnny Gargano to WWE

Following a commercial break, Johnny Gargano made an unexpected return to WWE, receiving a standing ovation from the audience. He appeared to be taken aback by the overwhelming response of the crowd. He tagged along with Theory to mark a remarkable comeback to WWE.

Main Event: Edge vs Damian Priest

The main event of the night was Edge’s grudge match with his former disciple, Damian Priest. The two locked up and grappled several times before Edge threw Priest out of the ring.

Edge continued to dominate Priest before the former NXT champion pulled out a steel cage to smash Edge. Edge kicked out as Priest nailed him with the chair piece.

Edge absolutely battered his former ally with a Canadian Destroyer before connecting a vicious Spear. The grueling encounter deserved to be the main event as Edge secured the win.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here