WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens Attacks WWE Champion Big E

The Monday’s night World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw episode was all about Kevin Owens as he tried to convince everyone he is a good guy. Throughout the episode, Owens did his best to convince whoever was ready to listen that his attack on Big E in an underhanded fashion was just a misunderstanding caused by Seth Rollins. And by the end of the night, rather than proving his innocence, he ended up snapping and assaulting Big E as the show went off the air. Owens attack on Big E could also be a plot to prepare them as enemies for the upcoming Survivor Series.

In another interesting turn of events, Reggie had regained his 24/7 championship. He had lost his belt to Drake Maverick. Maverick was beaten by Akira Tozawa, who then lost the belt to Corey Graves. Graves lost it to Byron Saxton, who was beaten by Maverick. And in the end, Reggie reclaimed his belt by pinning Maverick.

>Here are the match reports, results and other highlights from Monday night’s Raw episode:

>Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins: In the main event on Monday night, Rollins reignited his rivalry with Owens and during their fight even WWE Champions Big E was present at ringside. The two were seen involved in a rather athletic match beating each other like anything. The match eventually went outside the ring with the two brawling into the commentary table. However, just when the referee was about to finish the countdown to end the fight, Rollins slipped back into the ring winning the match by count-out.

>RK-Bro and Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles and Omos: In the first fight of the night, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles and Omos defeated RK-Bro and Street Profits via pinfall.

>Dominik Mysterio vs Bobby Lashley: In a singles fight, Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik Mysterio via submission. With this win, Lashley has taken Mysterio’s spot on the Raw Survivor Series team.

>Chad Gable vs Big E: Chad Gable embarrassed himself in front of Big E as the WWE champions defeated him via pinfall. Following the fight, Otis was spotted starring BIG E with venom in his eyes.

>Carmella, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan: In the women’s division, the trio of Carmella, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were defeated by Liv Morgan via pinfall.

