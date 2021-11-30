WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens Earns Spot in Day 1 Raw Championship Match against Big E

The Monday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw episode was a build-up towards sports entertainment company’s Day 1 pay-per-view event. At the start of the show, it was decided that Big E will defend his Raw Championship title against Seth Rollins but later it was modified to include Kevin Owens in the contest, making it a three-way fatal fight.

The viewers also witnessed the return of Edge in the show and a brawl between him and The Miz before the latter left the ring.

>Here are the highlights, recaps and results from November 29 WWE Raw episode:

>Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor: The show started with Seth Rollins boasting about his opportunity to take on Big E for the Championship show. Later, he was set up to take on Finn Balor in the first fight of the night, which he aced by defeating his opponent via pinfall after hitting stomp. However, later, he sabotaged his Day 1 shot by getting involved in a ringside fight between Big E and Owens.

>Big E vs Kevin Owens: Prior to the start of this fight, Owens and Rollins were seen bickering with each other about Day 1 PPV event. The Headlock Master then told the Aerialist that he will also have a chance at the title shot on January 1 if he can defeat Big E in a match. After that, a hot-headed Rollins was seen confronting WWE official, who later decided it would not be a bad idea to let Owens take on Big E in a title contender match. The fight between Big E and Kevin Owens was a predicted one as Owens defeated the WWE champion via pinfall to confirm his participation in next month’s mega event.

>RK-Bro vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode: In the Raw Tag Team Championship match, RK-Bro defended their crown by defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode via pinfall.

>Alpha Academy vs The Street Profits: In the second Tag Team match of the day, the Alpha Academy were beaten by The Street Profits via pinfall.

>Apollo Crews vs Damian Priest: The United States Champion Damian Priest has once again managed to hold on to his crown as he defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall.

>Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio: The duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were defeated by Rey and Dominik Mysterio via pinfall.

>Becky Lynch, Tamina, Doudrop, Carmella and Zelina Vega vs Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H: In a 10-women Tag Team match, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Becky Lynch, Tamina, Zelina Vega Doudrop and Carmella via pinfall.

