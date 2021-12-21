WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens Attack Bobby Lashley as Big E Saves The Day

The Monday night episode of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw featured build-ups for the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV). The company put together most of the cards and is focused mostly on moving those feuds forward. Austin Theory tests his new skills against Finn Balor; Doudrop and Bianca Belair met for another fight. While Damian Priest battled Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match. The Miz returned with his famous talk show, Maryse appeared on The Cutting Edge this week to discuss the situation.

The opening segment of the show featured the MVP congratulating Bobby Lashley on what he accomplished last week. The two exchanged words which ended with Lashley suggesting MVP face Big E, while the big man got ready to fight, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens attacked Lashley from behind and Big E ended up making the save for him with two huge powerhouses.

>Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the December 6 episode of WWE Raw:

>Bianca Belair vs Doudrop: Bianca hit Doudrop with a powerbomb, then grabbed her from behind and goes for the KOD to win in chapter three of their series of matches.

>Finn Balor vs Austin Theory: The second match of the night saw Finn Balor turn the tables and set up Austin Theory for the Coup de Grace, before hitting the finisher to get the win.

>AJ Styles & Omos vs the Mysterios: Dominik and Styles started for their teams, The Phenomenal One was in control initially but while Dominik put up a fight, Rey came in to roll up for the pin to win.

>RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs Chad Gable: Randy Orton won the match after he rebounded Gable’s offensive and hit an RKO out of nowhere for a three count.

>Damian Priest vs Dolph Ziggler: After Big Bob Roode failed to defeat Damian Priest two weeks ago, Dolph Ziggler started to build up a head of steam and almost got a close two-count. Meanwhile, Roode attacked Priest when the referee was distracted, but the sudden attack made the U.S. champion angry and he took out Big Bob but got counted out in the process.

>Rhea Ripley vs Queen Zelina: In the second singles women fight of the night, Rhea Ripley defeated Queen Zelina via pinfall with Riptide.

