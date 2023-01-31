WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano And Bronson Reed Qualify For Elimination Chamber

The very first post-Royal Rumble edition of the Monday night WWE RAW kicked off with a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and The Judgement Day. Rhodes had scripted a memorable comeback after winning the men’s Royal Rumble game last week.

The victory earned him the much-coveted WWE Universal championship match against Roman Reigns. The latest edition of the RAW also featured three qualifying encounters for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber match – Seth Rollins vs Chad Gable, Baron Corbin vs Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed vs Dolph Ziggler.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY also took part in the Monday night RAW. IYO SKY was up against Candice LeRae on Monday.

Chad Gable vs Seth Rollins

The first qualifier for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber took place between Chad Gable and Seth Rollins. Gable seemed to dominate the early phase of the game and the four-time WWE Tag Team champion gained an upper hand after rolling Rollins into a bridging German suplex.

However, Rollins did manage to kick out in time. Rollins ultimately countered Gable’s onslaught and produced a Pedigree for the pin to win.

IYO SKY vs Candice LeRae

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY appeared for her match along with her Damage CTRL partner Dakota Kai and Bayley. Candice LeRae, initially, appeared to be confident enough to emerge victorious but the former NXT Women’s Tag team champion failed to carry forward the momentum.

SKY managed to complete a comeback in the game but she did require help from external forces to clinch a victory. SKY rolled LeRae up for the pin to win.

Baron Corbin vs Johnny Gargano

The second WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber qualifying match of the night took place between Baron Corbin and Johnny Gargano.

Corbin successfully trapped Gargano after dodging a slingshot Spear. However, Gargano recorded a prompt comeback as he countered Corbin’s End of Days for the pin to win.

Rick Boogs vs The Miz

The fight between Rick Boogs and The Miz turned out to be quite one-sided and dull as well. Boogs produced a power-packed power slam to win the game by a pinfall.

Bronson Reed vs Dolph Ziggler

Bronson Reed and Dolph Ziggler locked horns in the final WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber qualifying match of Monday night RAW.

Ziggler displayed a spirited show but it was certainly not enough to qualify for the high-profile Elimination Chamber. Reed pulled off a Tsunami Splash to get the better of Ziggler by a pinfall.

