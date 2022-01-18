WWE RAW Results: The Bloodline Attacks Seth Rollins, Miz, Maryse Get One 'Brick' Over Edge and Beth Phoenix

Ahead of their title defence fights lined up for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV), both Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch respond to their respective challengers on Monday night RAW. Lashley also faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles bout during Monday night’s show’s main event. Their fight was somewhat unsatisfying as The Hurt Business duo - Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin attacked Lashley. Rollins too faced a similar fate at the hands of The Uso’s before the show went off the air. Meanwhile, Lynch teamed up with Doudrop to face Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in the women’s segment. Omos and Reggie had a showdown later in the show, Austin Theory and Finn Balor continued their hostilities.

Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the January 17 episode of WWE Raw:

Advertisement

>Doudrop and Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan: In the first fight of Monday night Raw, all four women argued in the ring before locking horns against each other. In the end, the pair of Doudrop and Becky Lynch defeated their opponents after the Scottish wrestler hit a splash on Morgan for a pinfall victory.

>Kevin Owens vs Damian Priest: Owens faked a leg injury to blindside Priest and hit the Stunner for a pinfall victory. He also earned a future U.S. title shot.

>Austin Theory vs Finn Balor: Theory took Vince McMahon’s threat seriously, he came back strong to hit a rolling dropkick before finishing Balor off with the ATL for the win.

In another highlight, Nikki A.S.H. attacked Rhea Ripley ahead of their planned match. While the two were engaged in a word tussle in the ring, Carmella and Queen Zelina came out and mocked both women. The distraction allowed Nikki to deliver a beating on Ripley and resulted in the referee calling it off before it began.

>Omos vs Reggie: While Omos’ scheduled fight against AJ Styles could not take place on last week’s Raw. The Giant didn’t take much time to finish off Reggie with a two-handed chokeslam for the win.

Advertisement

>The Street Profits and Mysterios vs Dirty Dawgs, Apollo Crews and Azeez: The Street Profits won the big eight-man tag match when Montez Ford hit Crews with a spinebuster and frog splash for the win.

>Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins: In the competitive match Rollins tried to overcome the All-Mighty strikes by attacking his knee, however the Hurt Locker pair of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin’s interference caused a disqualification, adjudging Lashley as the winner. After the match, Lashley took out the Locker duo, at which point The Usos’ jumped in the ring and attacked Rollins with a double superkick, before the show went off the air.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.