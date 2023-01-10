WWE RAW Results: The Usos Confront The Judgment Day; Kevin Owens Overpowers Baron Corbin

The latest edition of the WWE RAW did not showcase a championship match but it still managed to enthrall fans with its developments set up to build the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and some other enticing rivalries. The show kicked off with Kevin Owens coming out and the announcers did not waste much time in plugging him against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, Owens had to feature in a match on Monday Night RAW. In the first fixture of the edition, Owens was up against The Modern Day Wrestling God, Baron Corbin.

Kevin Owens vs Baron Corbin

The match did not turn out to be a memorable one but a victory was much-needed for Owens ahead of his high-profile Royal Rumble encounter and the Canadian superstar made no mistake in clinching a win. Owens emerged victorious quite comfortably but his post-match celebration did not last long after The Bloodline decided to attack him at ringside.

Mia Yim vs Bayley

The second bout of the night took place between Mia Yim and Bayley. In the initial phase, the encounter turned out to be a pretty exciting one but Bayley did not face much trouble in scoring the win. Bayley managed to register a win by a pinfall.

Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley

Candice LeRae, during a backstage interview, was attacked by Rhea Ripley. And this confrontation eventually resulted in a match between LeRae and Ripley. LeRae had pulled off a German suplex but Ripley somehow managed to recover. Ripley eventually brought LeRae in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Solo Sikoa vs Dolph Ziggler

The Usos had already appeared on the show during the first encounter of the night between Owens and Corbin. However, Solo Sikoa had to come out once again on Monday in order to take part in a fixture against Dolph Ziggler. Sikoa did not seem to be in good touch during the bout but he was able to record a win. Sikoa produced a venomous Samoan Spike to win the battle.

Tag Team Turmoil Match

Various tag teams had taken part in a Tag Team Turmoil Match and the winner of the fixture was stipulated to claim a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship. The Judgement Day ultimately earned the victory.

