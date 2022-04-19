WWE RAW Results: Winners and Highlights From April 18

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW was a rollercoaster ride that saw two title bouts and plenty of drama.

Seth Rollins featured on the show and his plan for revenge on Cody Rhodes backfired. The episode even had a segment in which R-Truth officiated the double wedding of Akira Tozawa and Tamina, and Reggie and Dana Brooke.

Here are the highlights from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Opening Segment

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins featured in the opening segment of the show. Seth Rollins kicked off the segment by talking about his upcoming rematch against Cody Rhodes. Soon Cody joined him in the ring and it seemed that the two had mutual respect for each other.

The niceties ended soon, and The American Nightmare and the Visionary had a nasty confrontation in the ring. Rollins aired his grievance that Rhodes had an unfair advantage in their WrestleMania match, which contributed to Rollins’ loss. Rollins said that he didn’t know his opponent before his WrestleMania match against Rhodes.

Therefore, Rollins challenged Rhodes to face the same situation later in the night and face a mystery wrestler. Rhodes accepted this challenge setting up a mouth-watering clash. This segment perfectly set up the rest of the episode.

Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley for Women’s Tag Team Championship

The team of Naomi and Sasha Banks defeated Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley via pinfall. Sasha Banks and Liv Morgan started the bout for their teams. The defending champs appeared in control in the initial stages of the match. Naomi and Sasha used quick tags and double-team moves, but Ripley soon stopped their onslaught by overpowering both opponents at the ringside.

While Ripley and Morgan fought hard, Banks and Naomi ultimately retained their titles when they pinned down Rhea Ripley.

Veer Mahaan vs. Jeff Brooks

Indian Veer Mahaan defeated Jeff Brooks through submission with the powerful cervical clutch.

Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable

Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable after interference from Otis. Earlier Ezekiel had also passed Kevin Owens’ lie detector test.

RK-Bro vs. Street Profits

The Street Profits registered a win over RK-Bro, thanks to a pinfall. The Street Profits caused a distraction by playing The Usos’ music during the match. The Profits used that distraction to their advantage.

Theory vs. Finn Balor for the United States Championship

Theory defeated the holder Finn Balor to win the title. The iconic Vince McMahon showed up to celebrate with Theory.

The Double Wedding of the Decade

The episode featured a wildly dramatic segment in which R-Truth officiated a ‘commitment ceremony’ for Reggie & Dana Brooke and Tamina & Akira Tozawa. Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi were Tamina’s bridesmaids for the special ceremony.

The comedy segment ended with Reggie pinning Brooke to grab the 24/7 title. Consequently, Tamina pinned Reggie and Tozawa pinned Tamina. Finally, Brooke won the title by pinning Tozawa.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Rollins could not get his revenge as Rhodes defeated Owens.

This was the main fight of the night and it was a brutal one. Owens was Rollins’ handpicked opponent for Rhodes. After a competitive start to the match, Owens could not sustain the fight. In the end, Owens stormed off abandoning the match and giving Rhodes the win.

