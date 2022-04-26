WWE RAW Results: Winners and Highlights from April 25

Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel and RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Usos was the marquee match of last night’s episode of RAW. The eight-man tag match had plenty of action for the fans.

The show also celebrated Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary as a WWE Superstar. There was also an entertaining segment of ‘Miz TV’ where Theory made an appearance as a guest.

Here are all the highlights from the Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Randy Orton completes 20 years in WWE

The opening segment was about celebrating Randy Orton’s two decades in WWE. The entire roster was present at the ringside to pay tribute to the iconic wrestler. Matthew Riddle played a video package highlighting Orton’s 20-year career in WWE. Randy Orton candidly reflected on his journey so far and also stated clearly that he didn’t intend on going anywhere anytime soon.

Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville for RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair faced off against Sonya Deville in the first bout of the night. This was a high-stakes encounter as RAW Women’s Championship was on the line. Belair was dominant throughout the match. In the end, a hapless Deville was disqualified after she attacked Belair with a steel chair.

Veer vs Sam Smothers

Veer Mahaan looked like an unstoppable force in the match. Sam was brutally thrashed as it became clear that he was no match for Veer. After locking Sam in the cervical clutch, Veer picked up an easy win.

Omos vs Bobby Lashley (Arm-Wrestling)

The former WWE Champion took on Omos in this arm-wrestling match. Lashley beat Omos in the match. A frustrated Omos attacked Lashley after the match and sent him headfirst into the arm-wrestling table.

Reggie and Dana Brooke vs Tamina and Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa and Tamina took on Reggie and Dana Brooke in a mixed tag team match. Tozawa hit a top rope senton on Reggie to register the win for her team.

Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

After a brutal back and forth, Priest successfully executed a chokeslam to devastating effect. Priest then finished the match with a modified reverse STO.

The Miz vs Mustafa Ali

Before the match between Mustafa Ali and The Miz, Theory appeared as a guest on Miz TV. Mustafa Ali came out and started quarrelling with the two. Consequently, Theory texted Vince McMahon and got him to book a match between Ali and The Miz. In the match, The Miz squandered the early gains he had made and lost the clash against Ali.

Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel and RK-Bro vs Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Usos

This was the marquee event of the night and the crowd got truly invested in the blockbuster match. As soon as all the eight men were in the ring, a huge brawl broke out even before the bell was rung. In the match, Kevin Owens managed to land some lusty blows on Rhodes. Rollins also managed to hit Riddle with an inverted Falcon Arrow. But in the end Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel & RK-Bro managed to get better of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos.

