WWE Raw Results: Winners and Highlights From June 13 Episode of the Red Brand

WWE Raw featured a packed match card which had some mouth-watering encounters. The show had plenty of drama and edge-of-the-seat action. A terrific segment of Miz TV kicked off Monday’s show. Special counsel for Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, appeared on Miz TV and revealed that he had asked the WWE management to add a stipulation to Riddle’s match against Roman Reigns for the undisputed championship. Heyman announced that Riddle’s match against Reigns at SmackDown was his last shot at the title. Consequently, Riddle vowed to defeat Reigns at SmackDown. Later in the night, Veer Mahaan took on Rey Mysterio in a blockbuster match.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Advertisement

Montez Ford vs Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso def. Montez Ford via pinfall after countering the frog splash into a pin. The Street Profits had defeated The Usos last week in a non-title match. Therefore, Montez Ford had some momentum coming into the match against Jimmy Uso. Ford fought valiantly in the match and started to dominate the action. However, Jimmy Uso managed to counter Ford’s frog splash into a pin and register a fine victory.

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Bliss and Nikki kicked off the match. Nikki managed to dominate the action early on and tagged in her partner. As the match progressed, a back-and-forth battle ensued. In the final few minutes of the match, Alexa punched Nikki in the face and landed a brutal DDT to register an impressive victory for her team.

Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens

This rematch from the Hell in a Cell was low on high-octane action. Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens via count-out after he managed to roll into the ring at the right time.

MVP vs Cedric Alexander

Advertisement

Alexander started off strongly in the match. However, Omos interfered and caused a distraction which allowed MVP to hit the Playmaker and finish off the match.

Money in the Bank Qualifier: AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins

Both the wrestlers traded brutal blows as the match started. Rollins managed to execute the buckle bomb but missed the frog splash. In the end, AJ tried to execute the Styles Clash. However, Rollins reversed it and rolled him up to pick up the win via pinfall.

Riddle vs Ciampa

Advertisement

Riddle picked up the win after he landed the RKO and pinned Ciampa. This win will give Riddle a bit of momentum for his high-stakes match against Roman Reigns at SmackDown on Friday.

Mustafa Ali vs Chad Gable

Ali was dominating the match early on and he even hit a brutal hurricanrana. As the match progressed, Gable managed to hold his own and fended off the barrage of attacks by Ali. In the last minutes of the match, Otis interfered and distracted Ali. This allowed Gable to roll him up and get the pin.

Rey Mysterio vs Veer Mahan

Advertisement

Mysterio fought well and tried to land some brutal blows on Mahan. However, Mahan outclassed Mysterio with brute power. Veer defeated Mysterio via submission after he executed the vicious Cervical Clutch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.