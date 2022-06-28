WWE Raw Results: Winners and Highlights From June 27 Episode of The Red Brand

The latest episode of RAW was all about the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut in WWE. Video packages highlighting John Cena’s glorious career were aired throughout the show. Much of the first two hours of the show revolved around Cena who eventually made a euphoric entrance to the ring and was featured in a special segment. In the emotional segment, Cena reflected on his journey and talked about his connection with the WWE fans.

Apart from the John Cena storyline, WWE RAW also featured a decent match card and continued the build-up to Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Money in the Bank Qualifier Battle Royal

The first match of the night featured a few dozen superstars fighting for a chance to compete in Saturday’s pay-per-view event. Veer Mahaan started strongly in the Battle Royale and nearly eliminated Riddle. However, the Mysterios eliminated Mahaan with a double 619. In the end, it came down to Riddle and Miz. Riddle was the last man standing as he eliminated Miz with his trademark RKO on the ring apron to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Jey Uso vs Montez Ford

Despite Jimmy Uso’s interference in the match, Montez Ford got the better of Jey Uso. After executing a brutal suicide dive, Ford finished off Jey Uso with a devastating frog splash.

The Miz vs AJ Styles

The Miz never looked like he was dominating the action. The Miz managed to land the codebreaker but Styles fought back. When Styles took down Miz and were about to hit a devastating forearm, the A-Lister fled the ring. Consequently, Styles picked up the win via count-out.

Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan

After a back-and-forth battle, Alexa tried to execute the DDT. However, Liv countered it into a rollup and picked up the win via pinfall.

Bobby Lashley vs Alpha Academy

Theory was at the ringside as a ‘guest enforcer’ in this handicap match between Bobby Lashley and Alpha Academy. Lashley started off well and started to dominate the action. Consequently, Theory caused a distraction to make sure that The Alpha Academy took Lashley down at ringside. Otis even managed to take down Lashley with a brutal powerbomb. Lashley managed to hold his own. Lashley took down Otis with an electric chair and executed the Hurt Lock on Gable to register a fine victory.

Women’s Money in the Bank Last Chance Qualifier

Becky Lynch emerged as the winner of this terrific women’s qualifier of the Money in the Bank event. Lynch outlasted Nikki A.S.H., Xia Li, Tamina, Shayna Baszler and Doudrop to earn the chance to compete at the pay-per-view event.

