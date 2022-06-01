WWE Raw Results: Winners and Highlights From May 30

WWE RAW featured plenty of drama and some blockbuster matches this week. The show had a riveting match card which sought to lay the foundation for the ‘Hell in a Cell’ event which will be held on Sunday. Becky Lynch opened the evening with an in-ring promo, stating that she gave away the RAW women’s championship to Asuka due to her maternity break. Asuka and Bianca Belair interrupted her and a three-way brawl broke out.

Monday’s episode also had a wild contract signing segment for the handicap match between Lashley and the team of Omos and MVP.

Here are the highlights of all the action from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Asuka vs Bianca Belair

The high stakes match started after a chaotic brawl between Asuka, Belair and Becky Lynch. Belair picked up the win by reversing a pinning combination. Becky Lynch ambushed both Asuka and Belair as soon as the match ended.

Ezekiel and the Mysterios vs Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

Ezekiel & The Mysterios got the better of Alpha Academy & Kevin Owens in this bout. In the end, Mysterios hit the double 619 on Gable and Ezekiel executed the vertical suplex to register a fine victory.

Alexa Bliss vs Doudrop

Nikki ASH was at the ringside to support her current tag team partner. The match was very short as Alexa defeated Doudrop via pinfall. Alexa induced the pinfall victory by executing the Twisting Bliss.

Mustafa Ali vs Ciampa

Mustafa Ali needed to win this bout to get a shot at Theory’s United States championship. After a few minutes into the game, Theory interfered and caused a disqualification of Ciampa. After the match, Theory said that his match against Ali would happen immediately.

Mustafa Ali vs Theory

Theory managed to retain his title via pinfall after hitting a devastating A-Town. Adam Pearce announced post-match that Vince McMahon wanted to see Theory defend his title at ‘Hell in a Cell’ on Sunday.

The Usos vs Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

This was billed as a “champion’s contender match". However, the match had an unimpressive ending as Riddle and Nakamura won after The Usos were disqualified. Jimmy Uso used Riddle’s scooter to hit Riddle to earn the disqualification.

Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley started off strongly when she tossed Liv Morgan around the ring before driving her into the ring post. Though Morgan held her own and came back into the match. The fight soon turned chaotic with interference from Damian Priest and AJ Styles. Priest helped Ripley avoid a rollup, but Morgan dodged the following finisher and hit a backstabber to register a fine victory.

