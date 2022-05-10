WWE Raw Results: Winners and Highlights From May 9 - Alexa Bliss Returns; Theory Retains US Title

WWE fans were on a high after Sunday’s terrific WrestleMania Backlash. Therefore, WWE Raw had to match the standards of Sunday’s pay-per-view event. WWE Raw picked up from where WrestleMania Backlash left off and improved on it in terms of delivering high-octane action.

Raw featured a packed match card which included a mouth-watering US Championship match between Theory and Cody Rhodes.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Here are all the highlights from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

RK-Bro vs. Street Profits for Raw Tag Team Championship

Advertisement

At the beginning of the show, Profits taunted RK-Bro for losing their six-man tag match against The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash. This led to an impromptu tag team match that was hotly contested. But in the end Riddle countered a Montez Ford frog splash with an RKO to pick up the win. RK-Bro showed that they were still an elite team by retaining their title.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

This match began after a promo which explained why Rhea Ripley joined Edge’s ‘Judgement Day’ faction. In the match, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan via submission with a perfectly executed reverse Texas cloverleaf.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

In the match between AJ Styles and Edge at the WrestleMania Backlash, Damian Priest had interfered despite being banned from ringside. His interference had helped Edge win that match. Therefore, Edge decided to return the favour in this match between Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The entire ‘Judgement Day’ faction got involved in the bout and chaos ensued. In the end, Edge’s interference cost Priest dearly as Finn Balor defeated him via disqualification.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville

Advertisement

This was the least impressive match of the night as Alexa Bliss easily defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall with a Twisted Bliss.

Veer Mahaan vs. Frank Lowman

Frank Lowman is physically imposing like Veer Mahaan. But the similarities between the two wrestlers end there as Lowman was no match for Mahaan in their bout. Mahaan defeated Lowman by a series of power moves followed by the cervical clutch.

Theory vs. Cody Rhodes for United States Championship

Advertisement

This was the marquee match of the night which was fought for the United States Championship. The hard fought match had an ordinary ending as Cody Rhodes defeated Theory via disqualification after interference from Seth Rollins.

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Doudrop tried to gain early advantage when she executed a sit-down splash on Naomi for a near fall. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H tried hard but couldn’t dominate Naomi and Sasha. In the end, Naomi finished the match by hitting Nikki A.S.H. with a devastating facebuster.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa

Advertisement

This match saw The Miz taking on the mantle of a special guest referee. The Miz used nefarious tactics to help Ciampa defeat Mustafa Ali by pinfall.

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

This was the third match of the night that ended via disqualification because of outside interference. Bianca Belair picked up the win after Becky Lynch attacked her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.