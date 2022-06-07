WWE Raw Results: Winners and Highlights From the June 6 Episode of the Red Brand

WWE RAW was a loaded show in terms of drama and high-octane action. Last night, RAW started the build-up to July’s Money in the Bank event. Cody Rhodes had grabbed the headlines following his inspired performance to defeat Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes had wrestled despite excruciating pain because of a torn pectoral tendon. Consequently, Rhodes kicked off the show with an emotional in-ring promo in which he got deafening cheers from the crowd. Seth Rollins soon joined him in the ring and said that Rhodes had earned his respect after fighting valiantly at Hell in a Cell.

However, Rollins ambushed Rhodes from behind as he was walking up the entrance ramp and making his exit. After hitting Rhodes with a sledgehammer, Rollins ripped off his rival’s shirt before stomping on his torn pectoral muscle.

Therefore, the headline story coming out of Monday’s show is that Cody Rhodes is being written off television after a brutal attack from Seth Rollins. Rhodes has suffered a tear of a pectoral tendon and needs to have surgery to repair the injury.

Apart from this terrific opening segment, Raw featured a packed match card that had some blockbuster matches.

Here are the highlights of all the action from Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dana Brooke vs Becky Lynch

Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch after she got the rollup pin on Lynch due to interference from Asuka.

The Miz vs Riddle

Miz took on Riddle in an impromptu match after both of them argued on Miz TV. In the match, Riddle defeated The Miz via pinfall with an RKO.

The Usos vs Street Profits

The Street Profits defeated The Usos via count-out in a terrific champion’s contender match.

Dominik Mysterio vs Veer Mahaan

Veer started off strongly and locked in a bearhug before Dominik broke out. As the match progressed, Mahaan started to dominate the action. In the end, Mahaan picked up the win after Dominik Mysterio was disqualified following interference from Rey Mysterio.

Omos vs Cedric Alexander

Omos registered a fine victory via pinfall after he executed a devastating choke bomb just seconds into the match.

Ezekiel vs Otis

Otis started off strongly as he was in a headlock. But he was soon sent into the corner as Ezekiel broke out. Ezekiel finished the match with an impressive crucifix pin.

Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

The mouth-watering 4-Way match was for determining the new No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship.

After an intense back-and-forth battle, Rhea Ripley def. Doudrop, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss via pinfall with Riptide on Doudrop. Consequently, Ripley will now take on Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank with RAW women’s championship on the line.

