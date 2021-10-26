WWE RAW Results: Winners, Results and Highlights from October 25

WWE ushered in a new era on the October 25 episode of RAW with the introduction of new faces and stories to follow through the end of the year. Big E welcomed everyone to the season premiere of Monday Night Raw flagship show and his speech was cut short as Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor interrupted the big man and staked their claims to the No. 1 contendership. However, Sonya Deville in a blockbuster announcement revealed that the next contender to Big E’s WWE Championship will be determined later in the show in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder match.

Another highlight of the show was Zelina Vega’s coronation and a match with Doudrop. Vega kicked off her reign as Queen of the Ring before locking horns with Doudrop.

>Here are the highlights from Monday night’s season premiere Raw episode:

>Triple Threat Tag Team match to determine the No. 1 Contenders: The duo of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode profited from outside interference from Omos, who sapped Montez Ford and left Angelo Dawkins without a tag team partner in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Otis and Chad Gable. Meanwhile, veteran competitors Ziggler and Roode seized the opening to claim victory and with it, a shot at Riddle and Randy Orton’s Raw Tag Team Championship later in the show.

>Zelina Vega vs Doudrop: While Doudrop dominated the match, an alert Vega used a turnbuckle pad distraction to blast her with her scepter for a pinfall victory.

>Damian Priest vs T-Bar: T-Bar lost the match to Priest via disqualification.

>Liv Morgan vs Carmella: In a very short match, Carmella defeated Morgan with a sit-out facebuster for the win.

>Keith “Bearcat" Lee vs Cedric Alexander: A newly repackaged Lee defeated Alexander with a Big Bang Catastrophe.

>Dominik Mysterio vs Austin Theory: Theory defeated Mysterio in a singles competition via pinfall.

>Raw Tag Team Championship Match - RK-Bro vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode: RK-Bro successfully defended their title by defeating Roode and Ziggler via pinfall.

>Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match - Rey Mysterio vs Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor: Rollins emerged as the winner by stomping Balor and retrieving the contract. He will face WWE Champion Big E.

