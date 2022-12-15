WWE Releases Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose After Final Battle Defeat : Report

Mandy Rose’s dream run as NXT Women’s Champion came to an end on December 13 after she was defeated by Roxanne Perez. The defeat not only concluded Rose’s 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion but it also reportedly marked the end of her stint at WWE as well. It is being reported that WWE decided to release Rose after her defeat in the final battle.

However, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE’s surprising decision has nothing to do with Rose’s performance. Sean Ross Sapp reported that WWE felt that the content Rose was posting on her FanTime page was outside of the parameters of her deal.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

“Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal," the tweet shared by Sean Ross Sapp read.

Coming back to the championship encounter, Perez pulled off pop rocks to clinch a dramatic win over Rose. The 32-year-old American professional wrestler seemed simply devastated after her defeat. A social media user shared footage on Twitter in which Rose can be seen heartbroken following her final loss. “Thank you WWE, Mandy Rose, WWE NXT," the tweet read.

Rose also shared the tweet and thanked the person for sharing the video.

Advertisement

Rose had joined WWE back in 2015 during the sixth season of Tough Enough. Overall, she was ranked second behind Sara Lee and Josh Bredl at that point in time. Rose had later signed a lucrative five-year deal with WWE. A major breakthrough of her career occurred in 2017 after Rose appeared on “Monday Night Raw." Rose had got the better of Raquel Gonzalez to win her title at the NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 1 in April 2021.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Set up Final against Argentina

Advertisement

Rose currently has the second-most title defences under her belt as a women’s champion in the history of NXT. She also became the only woman to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships. Rose achieved this sensational feat after she defeated Japanese wrestler Meiko Satomura earlier this year in September.

Read all the Latest Sports News here