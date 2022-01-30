WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Full Results: Ronda Rousey Returns to Win the Women's Rumble; Brock Lesnar Losses to Bobby Lashley Before Claiming Men's Rumble

The 2022 Royal Rumble at St Louis, Missouri saw the return of Ronda Rousey as she went on to win the 30-women Royal Rumble entering the fray at No.28. He dumped Charlotte Flair last to pick up the win while, in the men’s side of things, Brock Lesnar entered the fray in the 30-men Royal Tumble match after losing the WWE title to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, and shoved Drew McIntyre last to win the second Rumble match of his career - first one after 19 years.

In other results, the Grit Couple of Edge and Beth Phoenix beat the IT Couple the Miz and the Maryse via pinfall. Edge pinned Miz after hitting the Glamslam. The RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch staved off stiff competition from upstart Doudrop and retain her title. Lynch hit the Man-handle slam on Duodrop from the second drop and got the pin.

Advertisement

In the opening match of the night Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had a go at each other, with USOS banned from ringside, Rollins made his entrance to the Shield Music and sported the Shield gear throughout the match. Rollins walked away with the win via disqualification after Reigns refused to break the guillotine hold on Rollins despite the fact Rollins had his hand on the rope. Reigns retained the Universal Championship and they proceeded to punish Rollins with a series of brutal chair shots.

For the WWE Championship, behemoths Lesnar and Bobby Lashley squared off and at one point, Lensar had Lashley pinned, but the referee was out. Roman Reigns ran interference and hit Lesnar with the WWE Championship belt to allow Lashley to pick up the win. At the end of the match, Lensar’s special counsel Paul Heyman realigned himself with the Tribal Chief Reigns.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Highlights: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey Rumble Match Winners; Bobby Lashley New WWE Champion

In the women’s rumble match, Sasha Banks started the proceedings entering as the No.1 entrant, A host of former superstars returned including Melina, Cameron, Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, Lita, Ivory, Kelly Kelly, Mickey James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Alicia Fox, Summer Rae, Sarah Logan.

Advertisement

In the men’s royal rumble, Shane O’ Mac made a surprise return and remained in the last three before being dumped out by Brock Lesnar. Bad Bunny and Johnny Knoxville also made appearances in the rumble. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura were the first two entrants in the men’s rumble while home town hero Randy Ortan entered the fray at 29, but was taken out by Lesnar.

>WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Full Results:

Advertisement

WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) loses to Bobby Lashley via pinfall - Lashley New WWE Champion

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) losses to Seth “Freakin" Rollins via disqualification - Reigns retains Universal Championship

Edge & Beth Phoenix beat The Miz & Maryse via pinfall

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (c) beats Doudrop via pinfall

30-Man Royal Rumble Match - Brock Lensar wins entering at No.30

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match - Ronda Rousey wins entering at No, 28

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.