WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Live Streaming, Match Card, Venue And More - All You Need To Know

One of the biggest events in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar – WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - is here. The mega pay-per-view (PPV) will be hosted at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, January 30. The annual Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s “Big Four" offerings and the company goes out of its way to make it a special show with mouth-watering matches in both Men’s and Women’s Rumble segments, plus surprise bouts feature big returns of former superstars.

The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble event is no different as a host of blockbuster matches dot the year’s first biggest PPV. The biggest attraction of the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will be the highly-anticipated match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on his former Shield teammate Seth Rollins.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will also be up against each other for the WWE Championship.

WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch will defend her crown against Doudrop. Edge and Beth Phoenix lock horns with The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team match. Another big highlight will be 30-Man over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble match that gives a lot of wrestlers a life-changing opportunity with a title match at WrestleMania. The Women’s segment will also have a 30-Women match, with rumors of Ronda Rousey’s potential return.

Time and venue of WWE Royal Rumble 2022:

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is slated to commence at 5:30 am (IST) on Sunday, January 30 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can live-stream the main show live from 06:30 AM IST onwards.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 telecast and live stream:

WWE fans in India can catch the action live on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. While live streaming is available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

Here is the match card for the WWE Royal Rumble 2022:

WWE Championship Match - Brock Lesnar (C) vs Bobby Lashley

Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (C) vs Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Becky Lynch (C) vs Doudrop

Mixes Tag Team – Edge and Beth Phoenix vs The Miz and Maryse

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

