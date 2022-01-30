Home / News / Sports /  WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Bella Twins Return
WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Bella Twins Return

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 : The Royal Rumble is a professional wrestling live event, produced annually since 1988 by WWE. Catch all the live updates here

WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Live Streaming Details, Date and Time in India, TV Channels, Live Streaming, IST, Full Match Card
Jan 30, 2022 07:59 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Lita Enters the Fray at No.26

A couple of legends in at No.26 and No.27 - Lita and Molly Holly. Lita eliminates Mickey James and Niki A.S.H blindsided Molly Holly and proceeds to eliminate the Hall of Famer.

Jan 30, 2022 07:57 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Nikki Bella Returns

Jan 30, 2022 07:55 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Bella Twins Clean House

Nikki Bella returns and St Louis Missouri crowd are up on their feet. Brie Bella saved by Nikki and the Bellas eliminate Alicia Fox. In at No.25 comes Sarah Logan and she is taken out by Bellas. Bella with their third elimination - and out goes Liv Morgan.

Jan 30, 2022 07:50 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Summer Rae returns

Nikki A.S.H in at No.22 and Rhea Ripley waiting for her. Nikki comes through the timekeeper’s area to surprise, Ripley, but Ripley is up to it. Charlotte shifts focus back to Ripley.  No. 23 is Summer Rae and she is eliminated by Natalya.

Jan 30, 2022 07:48 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates - Gamechanges in

Jan 30, 2022 07:45 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Mickey James Enters the Fray at No.20

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair team up and try to eliminate Charlotte flair. In at No, 20 is the legend Michley James  - the Impact Knockout champion. Michell McCool goes after James, but James comes back well and she is cleaning the house and takes out McCool.

Jan 30, 2022 07:44 IST

Post of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Brie Bella Returns

In at No.19 - it is brie Bella and Yes! Chants reverb at the America’s Center at St Louis. The Hall of Famer and reality star goes after Natalya. Natalya slides underneath and now Brie on the verge of elimination, but survives

Jan 30, 2022 07:42 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Hall of Famer Ivory at No.18

Hall of Famer Ivory in at No.18 - Right to Censor gimmick and she has the mic in her hand. Rhea Ripley is not taking any of that and she picks her up and dumps her out.

Jan 30, 2022 07:41 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Charlotte in at No.17

Charlotte in at No.16 and she starts by eliminating Aliyah. Naomi is on the verge of elimination by Flair, but manages to hold on with her feet on the bottom rope, but Deville comeback and pulls Naomi down and she is out.

Jan 30, 2022 07:37 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - The Gamechanger Rhea Ripley Enters at No.16

The Gamechanger Rhea Ripely, the finalist last year, enters the fray at No.16. She has seven elimination last year. Ripley goes after Carmella, who was yet to enter the ring, but Queen Zelina, Natalya and Carmella gang up on Ripley.  But, Ripely eliminates the tag team champions – Carmella and Queen Zelina – in one go

Jan 30, 2022 07:34 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Sonya Deville Eliminated

And as it would have it, Naomi comes in at No.14 and she goes on to eliminate Sonya Deville. No.15 is Carmella and Queen Zelina is happy.

Jan 30, 2022 07:32 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Sonya Deville in at No.11, takes her seat besides the Commentary team

Well, well well, the WWE official Sonya Deville enters at No.11 and chooses not to enter the ring, but takes a seat besides the commentary team. In at No.12 is Natalya. Liv Morgan and goes after Natalya and is knocked down. Tamina and Bianca in a tussle and Natalya pushes both over the top, Tamina is eliminated but Belair holds on the rope and makes her way back. Tamina shocked. In at No.13 comes former Funkadctyle Cameron. Sonya Deville gets into the ring and goes after Cameron. Cameron and Naomi started together and Deville knows that and she eliminates Cameron. Deville has officially entered the rumble.

Jan 30, 2022 07:27 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Michell McCool in the house

Jan 30, 2022 07:26 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Michelle McCool in at No.10

A hall of famer in at No.10, it is former Divas Champion Michelle McCool. Dana Meanwhile, Dana Brooke is saved from elimination by Reggi, but Tamina is not having none of it. She dumps Brooke Brooke’s is the third elimination of the night. In at No.11 is Sonay Deville

Jan 30, 2022 07:23 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Sasha Banks Eliminated

WHAT! Sasha Banks goes out early. Bet no one saw that coming. Queen Zelina with an opportunistic kick has eliminated the favourite Sasha Banks. No.8 is the current Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. She entered No.3 last year last nearly an hour to win it. This time she is in early again. No.9 is Dana Brooke

Jan 30, 2022 07:19 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match Underway: Liv Morgan in at No.6

Liv Morgan gets an early number and she enters a crowded field. Kelly Kelly holding her own while Morgan goes after Sasha Banks. Aliyah is against Tamina and Tamina is bossing the upstart.  No.7 is Queen if the Ring, and one half of the women’s tag team champion - Queen Zelina

Jan 30, 2022 07:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: It's Boss Time

Jan 30, 2022 07:15 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Kelly Kelly No.4 Entrant

Kelly Kelly, another Superstar from the past makes her entrance. She goes after Tamina, not a good choice that. Banks, Tamina and Kelly Kelly in the ring now, and she is eliminated. No.5 is the upstart Aliyah.

Jan 30, 2022 07:14 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Women's Royal Rumble Match - Tamina No.3 Entrant

He comes Tamina as the No.3 entrant and Sasha tried to take her out even before Tamina came make it to the ring. Back in the ring now and Banks tries to push her over the top rope, but Tamina’s strengthen too much to handle for Banks

Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live: Roman Reigns Has Lost It

Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Undertaker is in the House!

Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Seth Rollins Beats Roman Reigns Via Disqualification

Roman Reigns locks in the guillotine and Seth Rollins is fading, and fading fast. But, he manages to reach the ropes, but Roman Reigns does not break the hold despite the referee's five-count for a rope break and he asks for the end of the match. WHAT A TAME FINISH THIS! Reigns has snapped and he mounts a barrage of chair shots on Seth Rollins. Reigns  is not finished yet and batters Rollins with yet another barrage of chair shots.
Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: Shield Bomb Through the Table

Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live: Roman Reigns With the Offensive

Roman Reigns comes back with his array of offences and Seth Rollins is reeling. A drive by followed by a Superman punch and then spear on the ring side. Reigns sets up Rollins for more spear but Rollins counter with a Pedigree. Rollins is down but he is laughing and Reigns is flustered. And as expected, first 'This is Awesome Chants' reverb through the America's Center at St Louis, Missouri.
Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live: Shield Bomb by Seth Rollins on Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins is pulling out all the plugs early and he picks up Reigns for the Shield bomb onto the announcer's table. Follows it up with a frog splash, attempts another high-risk manoeuvre and then hits the buckle bomb, and then tries for the cover after the curb stomp. But, the tribal chief cannot be brought down so easily. Reigns comes back with a heavy clothesline.
Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nostalgia Feels!

Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates, Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

Rollins off the bat quickly and Roman Reigns is reeling. A couple of suicide dives through the middle rope and Reigns find himself on the barricades.
Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

Sierra Hotel India Echo Lima Delta

Yes, you heard that right - the entrance music of the Hounds of Justice - The Sheild and it is Seth Rollins with the mind games, he wears the Sheild gear, does the Shield entrance and Roman Reigns is flustererd. What a way to kick off the action. It was 10 years ago that the Shield made their first appearance at the Survivor Series and here we are with two of the most successful stars of the company going at each other. Cheers for Rollins, Boos for Reigns
Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble Live: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins to Kick-off Action

And we begin with a blockbuster opening match  Univeral Champion Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins- former Sheild Bretherns go up against each other for the Universal Championship with the USOS barred from ringside.
Jan 30, 2022 12:17 IST

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble terminating from ST Louis, Missouri. The Royal Rumble is a professional wrestling live event, produced annually since 1988 by WWE, the world's largest professional wrestling promotion. It is named after the Royal Rumble match, a modified battle royal whose participants enter at timed intervals instead of all beginning in the ring at the same time. The event is held in late January, the week before the Super Bowl.

WHERE TO WATCH ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 IN INDIA

You can watch Royal Rumble 2022 LIVE In India on TV on Sunday, 30th January 2022 at 6:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) Channels and SONY LIV App

REPEAT TELECAST: at 11:00 am, 8:00 pm IST on 30th January

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Omos vs. Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Otis vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Robert Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina vs. Lita vs. Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Summer Rae vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi

VENUE:

THE DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTRE IN ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.