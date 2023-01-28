WWE Royal Rumble 2023: All You Need to Know - Full Match Card and Entry List

WWE is back with another special pay-per-view event, Royal Rumble, which will feature edge-of-the-seat action. The beloved battle royal event returns for its 35th iteration at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, January 28. The winners of the Rumbles get a world championship match against the champion of their choosing at the upcoming WrestleMania. Therefore, the stakes will be high at this much-awaited event.

Royal Rumble 2023 will treat fans with some blockbuster matchups and plenty of drama. The biggest match of the upcoming Royal Rumble will be the clash between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Owens’ interjection into Survivor Series WarGames set him up for collision with the Tribal Chief. Sami Zayn had betrayed Owens at Survivor Series. So, Zayn’s role in this match will be interesting to see as he is now fully aligned with The Bloodline. Fans are also looking forward to the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss. Here is everything you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Match Card

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match)

Live Streaming Details

When is the WWE Royal Rumble?

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 29.

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Royal Rumble?

The WWE Royal Rumble will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble?

The WWE Royal Rumble will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

