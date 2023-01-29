WWE Royal Rumble 2023 provided plenty of surprise, intense action and memorable moments as Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed title, while Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble here at San Antonio, Texas on Sunday, January 29.

Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn after the latter turned on against the Tribal Chief, when he asked Zayn to assault Kevin Owens. Jay Uso also walked off as the Bloodline attacked Zayn and Owens, while Bray Wyatt and Bianca Beliar also prevailed in their respective matches.

Cody Rhodes wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Royal Rumble 2023, thus sealing his place at WrestleMania 39. He outlasted the likes of Gunther and Seth Rollins after coming out at number 30, while Gunther had came as the first entrant. There were plenty of surprises as well, Brock Lesnar was eliminated early on by Bobby Lashley, Booker T also turned up at the Rumble before being eliminated fairly early however Rhodes fended off the challenge from Gunther to earn a shot at the main event of WrestleMania.

ALSO READ| WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Highlights, Full Results: Roman Reigns Defends Title; Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley Royal Rumble Winners

Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight (Pitch Black Match)

Bray Wyatt delivered a sister-abigail to seal a relatively easy victory over LA Knight in the first-ever pitch-black match. Both the wrestlers fought in UV lit surrounding as Wyatt assaulted Knight after the match ended before Uncle Howdy came up with a cameo and delivered a signature move to further compound Knight’s misery.

Bianca Belair (c) defeated Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

Advertisement

Bianca Belair also fended off the challenge from Alexa Bliss as the RAW Women’s Champion took down her opponent without much of a challenge. After the match though, Uncle Howdy did come up with a rather spooky promo as Bliss looked on in despair after losing her title shot.

Rhea Ripley wins Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley became only the 4th person in the history of Royal Rumble to enter the ring as the first entrant and go on to win the match. There were plenty of surprises in store as Nia Jax also returned to the WWE as the 30th entrant but all others teamed up to eliminate Jax. In the end, Liv Morgan, Asuka and Ripley remained with Ripley eliminating both to book her date at WrestleMania 39.

ALSO READ| Rohan Boppanna’s Epic Reply After a Fan Calls His Wife ‘Most Beautiful Woman’

Advertisement

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)

The main event of the night served up a few surprises as well, while the result was barely surprising as Reigns defeated Owens who endured a couple of superman punches and spears to give a good account of himself. However, what followed after is what caught the eye of fans. Sami Zayn turned on the Tribal Chief, got brutally assaulted by the Bloodline for defending Owens, but Jay Uso walked off midway through it all, as cracks begin to appear among the band of brothers.

Read all the Latest Sports News here