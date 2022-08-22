WWE Set To Launch NXT Europe in the Year 2023

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that the NXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023.

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK," said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Michaels, a superstar wrestler himself, has left a lasting legacy in the franchise that resonates beyond his in-ring career.

NXT has proven to be a successful breeding ground for wrestlers who went on to name a grand name for themselves in the industry. There is a seemingly endless supply of talented wrestlers that enthral the viewers with their high-risk moves and displays of brute strength.

Launched in 2016, NXT UK has received critical acclaim and developed WWE main roster talent such as Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Gunther and Butch. NXT Europe will reimagine the brand and its talent pipeline with a Pan-European focus.

Europe has provided some celebrated wrestlers historically who have contributed in no small part to making the franchise the spectacle that it is today.

The impending launch of NXT throughout Europe is sure to garner tremendous response and add to the collective buzz that the wrestling industry has managed to create.

Prior to the debut of NXT Europe, Worlds Collide, a premium live event featuring NXT and NXT UK Superstars, will be presented live on Sunday, September 4 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

