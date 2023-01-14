WWE SmackDown 2023 Results: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Championship

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured the high-profile Intercontinental Championship match between Braun Strowman and Gunther. However, it was Kevin Owens who grabbed the headlines.

The rivalry between Owens and Sami Zayn gained more prominence as the two squared off on Friday. Their friendship was put to a stern test after Zayn decided to side with The Bloodline at Survivor Series last year.

Intercontinental champion Gunther, on the other hand, defended his title.

SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and legendary luchador Rey Mysterio had also featured on last night’s show. The much-awaited announcement of a brand-new tournament was also made.

The show had also featured a Bray Wyatt promo as well.

Braun Strowman vs. Gunther

The show kicked off with the thrilling Intercontinental Championship bout. Defending champion Gunther might have lacked the physical presence in the encounter but that did not deter him from getting the better of Braun Strowman. Gunther carried forward his sensational form to retain the championship. However, it was undoubtedly a hard-fought victory. Strowman, on the other hand, exhibited a splendid show but unfortunately, the former Universal Champion could not win the battle. Gunther produced a venomous powerbomb to register the win.

Tegan Nox vs Xia Li

Tegan Nox and Xia Li had recently squared off as part of a Gauntlet Match and the Chinese superstar had emerged victorious in that contest. The outcome was different this time. Nox pulled off the Shiniest Wizard to clinch a win.

Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan offered a spirited display in her match against Raquel Rodriguez but it eventually turned out to be quite futile. Rodriguez had succeeded in avoiding Morgan’s crossbody. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion grabbed Morgan with a chokeslam and followed it up with a Texana Bomb to complete her win.

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

The final encounter of the night featured two long-time friends- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens managed to overpower Zayn on Friday. However, Owens would have certainly wanted to secure his win in a bit more convincing fashion. The Usos and Solo Sikoa interrupted and thrashed Owens mercilessly. This eventually caused a disqualification resulting in Zayn’s defeat.

