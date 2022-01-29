WWE SmackDown January 28 Results: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns in One Last Confrontation; Sasha Banks Returns

The January 28 WWE SmackDown episode got deeply personal and set the stage for one of WWE’s most significant premium live events – the 2022 Royal Rumble. The show opened with SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair, with plans of choosing her No. 1 contender for WrestleMania, if she won. Elsewhere on the show, BIG E was back on Friday night, he teamed up with his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston before they fought the team of Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

The highly-anticipated singles match between Naomi and Sonya Deville was finally on the card. In another highlight of SmackDown, Sasha Banks made an unexpected return, she had suffered an injury at a house show earlier this month and has been absent since.

Advertisement

Here are the results and highlights from the January 28 episode of WWE SmackDown:

SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair kicked off the show and bragged about her heroics. Flair had to choose her No. 1 contender for WrestleMania but a series of interruptions by Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, followed by Natalya and then by Shotzi, made their way to the ring to make their case. The bickering and arguing between the women wrestlers soon came to an end as Sasha Banks made a surprise return. Banks first stunned Flair with a slap before an in-ring brawl broke, The Boss stood tall as she threw other women out and culminated with tossing Flair to the mat floor.

>Ricochet and Cesaro vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland: In the first match of the night, Holland and Sheamus defeated their opponents after Holland hit Cesaro with his Emerald Flowsion finisher for the pinfall victory.

>Naomi vs Sonya Deville: The rivalry between the two superstars finally culminated when Naomi delivered the Rear View and a split-legged moonsault for the pinfall victory. Unfortunately for Naomi, an infuriated Deville slipped on her blazer after the match and entered herself in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

>Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs Jinder Mahal and Shanky: Boogs and Nakamura defeated Shanky and Mahal after Boogs delivered his signature Boogs Cruise to give his team the victory.

Advertisement

>The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin: Big E and Kingston reunited for a hard-fought victory after landing the Midnight Hour on Moss.

The night’s closing segment featured one last confrontation between Seth Rollins and Universal champion Roman Reigns ahead of their title clash at Royal Rumble. Their heated argument led to Rollins hitting Reigns with a steel chair that ended The Shield. A visibly emotional Tribal Chief tried to sucker punch his contender, but Rollins quickly evaded and left the show laughing maniacally.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.