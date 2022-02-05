WWE SmackDown Results: Bill Goldberg Challenges Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Declares Her Opponent

Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured the fallout show from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV). It was a jam-packed show devoted to the top stars and stories that will define the company’s next two premium live events – the February 19 Elimination Chamber event and the Showcase of the Immortals in April.

Bill Goldberg showed up last night to throw a challenge to universal champion Roman Reigns for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV, while Ronda Rousey made her return to the blue brand to announce her choice of opponents for WrestleMania 38. Elsewhere on the show, The Usos took on the Viking Raiders, Aliyah and Natalya kept their rivalry alive, and much more.

>Here are the highlights, and results from WWE SmackDown’s Friday episode:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown tag team champions The Usos and Paul Heyman kicked off the show. Paul Heyman addressed the questions of his relationship with Brock Lesnar and his shocking actions at the Royal Rumble. He admitted that The Beast looks like a fool and it was during the WWE Championship match on Sunday night that he realised that Reigns does not need protection from Lesnar, but it’s the other way around. That led to Reigns and Heyman reuniting, but Bill Goldberg interrupted to throw down a challenge at Elimination Chamber. The match was later announced as official, with the WWE Hall of Famer once again challenging for world title gold.

>Ricochet vs Ridge Holland: In the first match of the night, Ricochet defeated Ridge Holland in a lightning-quick singles match via pinfall after a cradle pin. After the match, Sheamus demanded a tag team match with Holland against Ricochet and his partner, Cesaro, that began immediately. The spirited back and forth didn’t go well as Holland and Sheamus easily defeated their opponents after Holland hit Cesaro with Northern Grit.

>The Usos vs Viking Raiders: SmackDown Champions scored a decisive win when Jimmy Uso hit Erik with a Uso Splash for a pinfall victory.

>Aliyah vs Natalya: In a rematch of a rematch, Aliyah sent Natalya crashing into the guardrail and returned to the ring to score yet another upset victory via countout. After their fight, Natalya demanded one more match next week, under pinfall or submission-only rules.

>Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal: Despite distractions from Rick Boogs, the Japanese superstar overcame defeated Mahal after delivering Kinshasa for the pinfall victory.

>New Day vs Los Lotharios: The New Day wasted little time to deliver Midnight Hour and scored a pinfall victory over their opponents.

In another highlight of the show, Sonya Deville gave Naomi a shot at the SmackDown women’s championship, February 11 edition, but avoided Naomi’s challenge for a one-on-one match. After Flair offered up a match against Sasha Banks, the 2022 Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring and said she would make her decision and picked Flair for the WrestleMania fight. Deville attempted to attack Rousey, only to find herself on the mat and locked in an armbar before the show went off the air.

