WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar Confronts Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair Makes it to Royal Rumble

On the first SmackDown since WWE Day 1, Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned for the first time since testing positive for COVID and missing the Day 1 event. Lesnar and Heyman interrupted and the proceedings thereafter looked like an expected champion vs champion match between Reigns and Lesnar. However, the night also cemented Seth Rollins as Reigns’ as Royal Rumble opponent. Also, on the show, The New Day, comprising of Kofi Kingston and King Woods took on The Uso’s for a SmackDown Tag Team titles which they lost clean at WWE Day 1. Rick Boogs and Sami Zayn tussled in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair and Naomi locked horns in a Championship Contender’s Match which had a surprising finish,while a band of legends were announced for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match and much more.

>Here are the results and highlights from the January 7 episode of WWE SmackDown:

>Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar kick-off SmackDown: Reigns, who did not get a chance to fight Lesnar at WWE Day 1, met face to face. Unlike last time, Lesnar entered WWE SmackDown with a championship of his own and wasted little time in issuing an enormous title vs. title match, which Reigns declined. It was also the first time since Reigns parted ways with Heyman. While exchanging words, Heyman asked his new ward not to speak with Reigns the way he was, this infuriated The Tribal Chief who levelled Lesnar with a Superman Punch before leaving the ring.

>Rick Boogs vs Sami Zayn: In first fight of the show, Boogs defeated Zyan after a distraction from intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura allowed him to roll up Boogs for the pin to win. After the match Johnny Knoxville came behind Zayn, tossing him over the top rope, giving a sneak peek of things to come at the Royal Rumble.

In another highlight, SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring and showcased a video package announcing competitors in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble. She also announced who would she choose to defend her title against at WrestleMania. Naomi interrupted the proceedings and the match was set up.

>Championship Contender’s Match - Charlotte Flair vs Naomi: In the first women’s fight of the show, reigning Flair defeated Naomi by pinfall with Natural Selection.

>Happy Talk and The Viking Raiders vs Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss: The duo of Moss and Corbin defeated the Raiders, after Moss dropped Erik with the Punchline for the pinfall victory.

>SmackDown Tag Team Title match - The Usos vs The New Day: The Usos triumphed the brawling Streetfight when they drove Kofi Kingston through a table with a 1-D to win and retain their SmackDown Tag Team championships.

