WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar Handed Indefinite Suspension for Attacking Roman Reigns

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) returned to the United States on Friday night for the SmackDown following the conclusion of their Crown Jewel episode in Saudi Arabia. The recent episode of SmackDown dealt with the aftermath of the Crown Jewel as well as gave the viewers a glimpse into the new era of the brand. In the Crown Jewel episode, Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship title. However, his opponent, Brock Lesnar was not impressed with it. On Friday night’s show, Lesnar once again went after Tribal Chief after getting provoked by Reigns and was handed an indefinite suspension for his behaviour.

The viewers also witnessed a “coronation" for Xavier Woods to celebrate his victory at Crown Jewel by Kofi Kingston.

Advertisement

>Here are other results from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown episode:

>Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre: Following the Lesnar and Reigns fiasco, Drew McIntyre issued an open challenge to test SmackDown’s roster. Sami Zayn was the first wrestler to answer McIntyre’s challenge and the first one to lose at the hands of the Scottish wrestler. McIntyre won the match via pinfall.

>Mansoor vs Mustafa Ali: In the third fight of the night, Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali via pinfall. It was Mansoor’s second straight win over Ali.

>Two local Enhancement Talents vs Hit Row: Hit Row was at his drastic best as he crushed Two local Enhancement Talents with a combination side slam and running kick before finishing the match by defeating them via pinfall.

>Shinsuke Nakamura vs Happy Corbin: Shinsuke Nakamura lost to Happy Corbin via pinfall.

>The belt exchange in women’s division:

The title exchange ceremony of the women’s field between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair went downhill after Flair issued a winner take all challenge. Sasha Banks interrupted Flair’s challenge before knocking her out of the ring. After that, Lynch announced that she would take on one of the women at Survivor Series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.