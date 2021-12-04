WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar Returns from Suspension to Bully His Way into Day 1 Title Match vs Roman Reigns

The Beast has returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown this Friday. Brock Lesnar’s return to the show was announced last week. He missed a few episodes in the last couple of months due to his indefinite suspension for attacking Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On his return, Lesnar did what he does best – strong-armed Sami Zayn into cashing his title shot against Reigns during Friday’s episode rather then waiting for the Day 1 pay-per-view event.

After setting up the fight between Zayn and Reigns, Lesnar also made sure that he was locked in as the challenger for the winner of this fight for Day 1 event.

In the women’s division, a pie was thrown at Charlotte Flair’s face by Toni Storm for her refusal to face Storm in the SmackDown championship match. Naomi wanted to take on WWE official Sonya Deville in a match, a wish she was granted but not before getting slapped and threatened by Deville.

>Here are the results, recap and highlights from the December 3 episode of WWE SmackDown:

>Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns on Day 1: The show started with Lesnar’s return as he addressed his followers. Lesnar’s speech was interrupted by Zayn, who somehow convinced himself to tell the beast that he is set to face Reigns on Day 1 for the title shot. After hearing that, Lesnar laughed at his face and told him that he was being played. Zayn was not convinced, forcing Lesnar to change his tactics and make him cash in on his opportunity by using brutal force.

>Universal Championship | Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn: Prior to the start of this fight, Zayn was seen trying to convince Lesnar to help him in defeating Reigns as he had minimal success against the Tribal Chief in the past. However, Zayn’s accusation made Lesnar angry. In retaliation, the Beast brutalized Reigns’ opponent. Following Lesnar’s beating, it was not difficult for Reigns to defeat Zayn via submission to retain his title.

>Shayna Baszler vs Sasha Banks: in the first women’s fight of the show, Shayna Baszler was beaten by Sasha Banks via pinfall.

>The Viking Raiders vs Los Lotharios: The Viking Raiders were beaten yet again but this time by Los Lotharios.

>Xavier Woods vs Jey Uso: Xavier Woods lost his fight to Jey Uso via disqualification after interference from Kofi Kingston.

>Cesaro vs Sheamus: Cesaro was defeated by Sheamus via pinfall.

