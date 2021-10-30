WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair Declares Herself as Ultimate Champion

The Friday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown episode started with Charlotte Flair walking down to the ring and declaring herself as the ultimate champion. Flair dramatically started her speech, saying that ‘the more things change, the more it stays the same’. She further went on to taunt the crowd by saying ‘Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown champion, for the fifth or sixth time, but she does not have to keep count because everyone else is doing it for her.’

Flair even went on to declare herself as a leader for young wrestlers. However, her tasteless monologue was interrupted by Sasha Banks, who claimed that no one is falling for her boastful charisma. Banks even challenged her for a fight, but Flair not so respectfully declined it, saying that she wants a new challenge.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Xavier Woods was seen knighting Kofi Kingston in front of the full house but was interrupted by The Usos.

>Shotzi vs Charlotte Flair: After listing Flair’s speech, Shotzi’s challenged the Queen and her request was answered as the two took on each other in the opening match of the night. Shotzi lost the battle to Flair via pinfall and after the fight, she was seen attacking Banks.

>Drew McIntyre vs Mustafa Ali: McIntyre was up against Ali in another entertaining battle of the night. Ali lost the fight to McIntyre and after the match, he was seen accusing the fans of not supporting him due to his name.

>Trick or Street Fight | Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs: The duo of Corbin and Moss battled against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in the holiday-themed trick or street fight. In the end, it concluded with Corbin and Moss registering a victory against their opponent via pinfall.

>Naomi vs Sonya Deville: In the second women’s fight of the night, in a huge setback, Naomi was beaten by Sonya Deville via pinfall.

>The New Day vs The Usos: After interfering in Woods and Kingston’s knighting ceremony, the stage was all set for the New Day and The Usos to face each other in the main event. The Friday night’s episode concluded with no sign of Universal champion Roman Reigns as his cousins got beaten by the New Day.

