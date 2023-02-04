WWE Smackdown Results: Charlotte Flair Defends Women's Title against Sonya Deville

Sami Zayn’s betrayal of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, after the main event of the Royal Rumble 2023 was a big talking point. Zayn’s stint as a member of The Bloodline came to a dramatic end after the former Honorary Uce hit Reigns with a chair last week. The latest edition of WWE SmackDown focused on the much-talked-about The Bloodline saga. The latest segment of WWE also featured a championship fixture as women’s champion Charlotte Flair defended her title. Sonya Deville was up against Flair in a championship bout. An Elimination Chamber qualifying match and a summit clash of the tag team contender’s tournament also took place in the latest edition of the WWE SmackDown.

Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

The last night’s WWE SmackDown kicked off with a tag team Championship Contenders Tournament final match between Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser vs Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Kaiser and Vinci showcased an impressive performance throughout the battle but it eventually proved to be inadequate to register a victory. A brilliant tag team show unfolded at the fag end of the fixture as Ricochet jumped off Braun’s shoulders to produce a big senton to Kaiser for the pin to win.

Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville once again managed to secure a championship battle against Charlotte Flair on Friday night’s show. However, the result did not change much. Flair defended her title with sheer ease. The reigning champion came up with the Figure Eight submission to record a convincing triumph.

The Brawling Brutes vs The Viking Raiders

Just a week after attacking Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, The Viking Raiders- Erik and Ivar, were up against The Brawling Brutes- Ridge Holland and Butch. The Brawling Brutes kicked off the encounter on a promising note but could not carry forward the momentum. The Viking Raiders staged a solid comeback to emerge victorious.

Shayna Baszler vs Shotzi vs Zelina Vega vs Natalya

The final fixture of the WWE SmackDown featured a Fatal 4-Way Match. Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Zelina Vega and Natalya locked horns to confirm the top contender to the Raw Women’s title held by Bianca Belair. Natalya pulled off a timely Sharpshooter to Vega for the pin to win.

