WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre Helps The New Day Beat Brawling Brutes

WWE SmackDown featured plenty of drama last night as Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura united in their pursuit of tag team glory and vengeance against The Usos. SmackDown opened with a recap from last week’s show featuring the victory of The Usos over RK-Bro. Subsequently, The Usos made their way to the ring and shared an emotional story about their journey in WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura soon interrupted The Usos and revealed that he had joined forces with Riddle. SmackDown also featured a blockbuster showdown in which Los Lotharios took on Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

Here are the highlights of all the action from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Championship Challenge Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez ended in a no-contest after Natalya and Shayna Bazler ambushed them. Soon the match turned into an impromptu tag team match in which Rousey and Rodriguez took on Natalya and Bazler.

In the brutal match, Rodriguez was repeatedly attacked on her left knee. But Rodriguez held her own as the match progressed. Rodriguez picked up the win via pinfall after hitting Bazler with the one-armed powerbomb.

Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Shanky started off strongly and got the early advantage against Humberto. Consequently, Shanky tagged in Jinder Mahal. But in the ring, Los Lotharios dominated Mahal. Humberto registered a fine victory by hitting Mahal with a springboard knee and getting the pin.

Ricocht and Drew Gulak vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

After an intense back-and-forth battle, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser defeated Ricochet and Drew Gulak via pinfall. Kaiser induced the pinfall by hitting Gulak with a devastating penalty kick.

The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs Brawling Brutes

After great deal of speculation, Drew McIntyre was revealed as New Day’s mystery tag team partner. This was the marquee match of the night and it lived up to its billing. Butch was thrashed in the opening minutes of the match. Consequently, Butch tagged in Sheamus. As the match progressed, Kingston came under a concentrated attack by his opponents. Therefore, he tagged McIntyre into the match. At the end, Woods was tagged in and he pinned Holland after executing the brutal top rope elbow drop.

