WWE SmackDown Results: Imperium Surprise Attack Helps The Usos Retain against Brawling Brutes

The latest instalment of the blue brand featured high-octane action and plenty of drama. The opening segment was all about The Bloodline and their Acknowledgment Ceremony. The likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and honorary member Zayn were all in the ring for the ceremony.

Sami Zayn thanked The Bloodline for welcoming him into the group despite the fact that he is not blood. Reigns appeared upset by Zayn’s statement and got furious at Zayn for wearing The Bloodline’s shirt. Subsequently, he demanded that Zayn take off the shirt. But it turned out to be a ruse as The Tribal Chief presented Zayn with his very own shirt which had “Honorary Uce" written on it. Fans enjoyed this segment in which Sami Zayn was officially made a part of The Bloodline.

In addition to the opening segment, SmackDown featured exciting matches which included a title match between undisputed WWE tag team champions The Usos and Brawling Brutes.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City.

Liv Morgan vs Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan was expected to easily beat her opponent in this bout. But Lacey Evans proved a tougher challenge than expected as she fought valiantly. The former Marine dominated the action for a considerable part of the match. But Morgan showed her resilience and ultimately picked up the win by hitting the Oblivion.

New Day vs Maximum Male Models

New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Maximum Male Models (man.soor and ma.ce) via pinfall in a short match. The match wasn’t impressive in terms of the thrill factor.

Braun Strowman vs Otis

Braun Strowman and Otis delivered a physical battle that featured several high-octane action sequences. After a gruelling back-and-forth battle, Strowman defeated Otis after landing a massive powerbomb.

Raquel Rodriguez vs Dakota Kai

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Dakota Kai via pinfall in this bout. Rodriguez overwhelmed her former tag team partner with her sheer strength and imposing physique. In the end, Rodriguez picked up the win, courtesy of a distraction by Shotzi.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Brawling Brutes vs The Usos

This was the main event of the night and it lived up to its billing. The Usos leaned on their experience as they battled their formidable opponents. After an enthralling back-and-forth battle, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeated Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch). The Usos scored the impressive victory after pulverizing Butch with 1-D.

