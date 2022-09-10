WWE SmackDown Results: Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre While Clash vs Solo Sikoa

WWE aired an engrossing episode of the blue brand on September 9. The latest installment of SmackDown set up a riveting rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross. McIntyre was furious with Solo Sikoa for interfering in his high-stakes match against Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle event. Consequently, the Scotsman challenged The Bloodline’s newest member for a match. SmackDown featured a terrific match card which included the blockbuster bout between intercontinental champion Gunther’s Imperium stable and Sheamus’ Brawling Brutes.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

Imperium managed to isolate Holland at the start of the match. Consequently, Holland tagged in Butch. The match soon turned chaotic and devolved into a back-and-forth battle. But the Imperium was the better team when it mattered the most. Imperium picked up the win when Vinci and Kaiser executed the devastating Imperium Bomb on Holland.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

This non-title match failed to impress. Toxic Attraction dominated most of the match until Rodriguez was tagged in. Rodriguez executed her trademark Texana Bomb and finished off the match in an impressive fashion.

Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender’s Elimination Match

Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Xia Li and Natalya in an action-packed Fatal Five-Way elimination match. Rousey eliminated all four opponents to emerge as the No. 1 contender for Liv Morgan’s SmackDown women’s championship.

Advertisement

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis) vs. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce and man.soor) and Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo)

The match was the culmination of a feud that began weeks earlier. Street Profits and Hit Row showed better coordination to defeat Los Lotharios and Humberto. Hit Row registered a fine victory for their side after they struck Mansoor with the Heavy Hitter.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre vs Solo Sikoa

The final bout of the night lived up to its billing and featured some riveting action. McIntyre wanted revenge on Sikoa for his interference at Clash at the Castle event. But McIntyre’s attempt at revenge was hampered by interference from Kross and Scarlett. The fans were shocked as they ambushed McIntyre. They choked McIntyre and put him to sleep to end the show.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here